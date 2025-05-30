Top 4 Sports Bras on Myntra for Comfort, Style & Support

A good sports bra makes all the difference when you're working out, training, or just on the go. Whether you need high support for running or light support for yoga, Myntra offers stylish and performance-ready options for every activity. With breathable fabrics, smart designs, and comfort-first fits, these bras help you move freely and confidently. Let’s explore four excellent sports bras that combine support and fashion effortlessly. No matter your workout style, there’s a perfect pick waiting for you.

Zelocity by Zivame brings a high-support sports bra that is bold in design and built for intense workouts. Its colourblocked pattern gives a fashionable edge, while its functionality ensures maximum hold during training. Whether you’re running, doing HIIT, or lifting weights, this bra helps you stay supported and stylish all day long.

Key Features:

Provides firm hold with high-impact support

Wide straps for reduced shoulder pressure

Moisture-wicking fabric keeps skin dry

Removable pads for custom comfort

Not ideal for lounging or light activities due to its firm structure.

The Triumph Triaction 64 sports bra is a gentle choice for low-intensity workouts like yoga, stretching, or walks. It’s wireless, non-padded, and designed with ultra-soft fabric for a barely-there feel. If you love lightness and ease, this is your go-to everyday fitness bra that ensures comfort without compromising on gentle support.

Key Features:

Soft stretch fabric feels gentle on skin

Wireless and non-padded for relaxed fit

Lightweight support for yoga and walks

Wide underband for secure grip

Does not provide enough support for high-impact workouts.

Enamor’s full coverage sports bra offers great control with a Y-panel design that minimizes bounce during workouts. Perfect for medium-intensity activities like dancing or cycling, this bra is padded for modesty and non-wired for comfort. It offers a smart blend of style and function that makes it ideal for active women.

Key Features:

Y-panel reduces vertical bounce

Padded cups offer shape and coverage

Non-wired structure enhances comfort

Broad underband gives a secure hold

May feel slightly warm during very sweaty sessions due to padding.

CULT’s seamless cropped top-style bra doubles as activewear and casual wear. It offers medium support, perfect for Pilates, barre, or home workouts. The seamless design and stretchy fabric give you the freedom to move comfortably. If you want a modern and sleek look while staying supported, this is the perfect match.

Key Features:

Seamless fabric for smooth feel and look

Cropped top design adds versatility

Medium support for flexible activities

Stretch fit hugs your shape perfectly

Not suited for heavy-duty workouts or high-impact sports.

When it comes to activewear, the right sports bra can improve both your comfort and your performance. Whether you’re looking for high-impact support, lightweight ease, or a trendy multipurpose design, Myntra has an excellent range to choose from. From Zelocity’s firm hold to CULT’s fashion-forward fit, these picks are perfect for every workout mood and body type. Prioritize your body and movement by choosing a sports bra that fits your needs, activity level, and style. Your workout deserves more than a regular bra—it deserves real support with comfort and flair. Check them out on Myntra today.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.