Top 4 Stylish Korean Pants for Women: Myntra Fashion Carnival

From Seoul streetwear royalty to your go-to K-drama style, Korean fashion is today an enormous trend in women's everyday fashion. At the center of the trend are pleated pants—fitted, relaxed, and simply cool. From a sharp office outfit to weekend lounging, these pants give you the ease without losing the sophistication. And what better time to upgrade your fashion game than during the Myntra Fashion Carnival 2025, happening from April 3 to April 8? This is your golden chance to score statement pieces at discounted rates. Here are four trendy Korean pants worth adding to your collection right now.

1. BROADSTAR Women Pleated Korean Pants

If you desire neat sophistication with office-wear feel, Broadstar's beige pleated pants are the ideal choice. Excellent to pair with crop tops, tucked-in tees, or oversized blazers.

Key Features:

Material: 100% Cotton – light and soft for casual wear

Fit: Loose Fit – comfortable yet classy silhouette

Design: Pure beige with pleated front – low-key charm

Waist Rise: High-rise – emphasizes waist and provides length

Pockets: 4 deep pockets – practical and easy to use

Care: Machine washable – simple to care for

Note: Easily wrinkled by its cotton composition, hence light ironing would be needed upon washing.

2. FREAKINS Hazelwood Korean Baggy Pants

Seeking something relaxed but chic? These hazelwood brown baggy pants from Freakins bring Korean street fashion to everyday wear.

Key Features:

Material: 100% Polyester – light, strong, and comfortable to wear

Fit: Straight Fit – tidy but not constricting

Design: Pleated with solid colour – subtle but versatile

Waist Rise: Mid-rise – the comfortable middle choice

Pockets: 2 – enough for the essentials

Care: Machine washable – quick and easy

Note: Polyester fabric feels a bit warm in very hot weather.

3. H&M Wide Tailored Trousers

From your favorite H&M, these are the ultimate minimalist's tailored wide trousers. Wear them with heels and a tucked-in shirt for a power-drenched office or dinner ensemble.

Key Features:

Material: 80% Polyester, 18% Viscose, 2% Elastane – powerful with a touch of stretch

Fit: Loose Fit – roomy with a crisp shape

Design: Long legs company and custom folds – timeless and classy

Waist Rise: Mid-rise – appears classy without being disturbing

Pockets: 3 – boasts back welt pockets for fashion

Care: Machine wash – convenient for hectic schedules

Note: The back pockets are merely decorative and therefore storage capacity is restricted.

4. Next One Women High-Rise Pleated Korean Trousers

Next One features a trendy pair of high-rise pleated trousers that smart fashion. Featuring a wide leg and sleek, well-fitted waistband, these trousers cut a strong shape while providing easy breeziness. Perfect for everyday wear or dressing up with a shirt and heels.

Key Features:

Material: Polyester – smooth and retains shape well

Fit: Regular Fit with wide legs – streamlined and flattering

Design: Beige pleated front – simple yet contemporary

Waist Rise: High-rise – slimming and elongating

Pockets: 2 – provides minimal functionality

Note: Needs hand wash care, which might not be convenient for machine wash only users.

Whether you're off to work or just popping out for a latte, Korean pleated trousers are the ultimate combination of style and comfort. During April 3 to April 8's Myntra Fashion Carnival 2025, this is your perfect time to utilize trendy, top-notch pants at minimal costs. So wait no more! Whatever you are doing updating your office wardrobe or revamping your off-work attire, pleated Korean-style trousers are where you're at right now. Toss your favorite into the cart before they're all gone—and take effortless style a step further!

