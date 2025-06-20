Top 4 Trendy Men’s Casual Shirts You Can Buy Right Now on Flipkart

Flipkart offers an extensive range of men's casual shirts that are comfortable, of good quality, and fashionable. Like solid, printed, or striped shirts, Flipkart has it all in every personality and every wallet. Flipkart makes fashion shopping easy with its features of quick delivery, authentic reviews, and simple returns. Each of these shirts is slightly charming, whether quirky, fundamental, or time-tested. So if you’re looking for casual shirts that make a statement, start your style journey with Flipkart now.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Put some pep into your wardrobe with this multicolor playful shirt by VEBNOR. Ideal for day outs, college, and Friday, the playful design makes it a trendy choice. Short sleeves and lightweight make it easy to move around, and the button front keeps it in shape.

Key Features:

Playful multicolor design

Air-conditioned and light fabric

Short sleeves for ease

Structured yet comfortable look

Ideal for weekdays and weekends

Not ideal for a formal event

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Campus Sutra's classic black shirt is all about being chic and refined. The neat, solid appearance is perfect for semi-formals to evening parties. With a light texture and sharp collar, it is relaxed and sophisticated. Team with jeans or trousers—this shirt takes minimal effort to make an impression.

Key Features:

Traditional plain black color

Breathable cotton-rich blend

Neat stitching, full sleeves

Worn on a variety of occasions

Layerable or can be worn by itself

Can be warm during summer months

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

This Eighteen Up blue striped shirt introduces soothing, cool energy with its smart vertical strips. Full sleeves and a smart fit make it smart yet relaxed in appearance. Whether you are having brunch, a casual meeting, or simply running around, this item will fit perfectly as it befits both style and comfort.

Key Features:

Easy vertical stripe style

Formal-casual versatility

Full sleeves for extra cover-up

Soft cotton fabric

Pairs well with light or dark denim jeans

Needs light ironing after every wash

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Sleek and simple, U-TURN's beige striped top is designed to be worn confidently. It is light, so it will be cool to wear on summer afternoons, and the stripes will keep your figure well-defined. It would be appropriate for holidays, meetings in a coffee shop, or a calm gathering. It is a fast pairing with jeans or chinos due to minimalism.

Key Features:

Beige stripes

Light and perfect for the summer

Comfortable fit

Stylish and subtle look

Ideal for casual hangouts may be too plain for color enthusiasts

If you're looking to give your wardrobe a makeover, these four men's casual shirts on Flipkart need to find a place on your shopping list. From VEBNOR's attention-catching prints to Campus Sutra's trendy black from, and from Eighteen Up's fashion-forward stripes to U-TURN's clean neutral shades, every shirt is comfortable, fashionable, and worth every rupee. For a weekend casual outing, office dress-down, or a relaxed evening out, these shirts are perfect. Flipkart makes buying the latest men's fashion an instant gratification with quick delivery and consumer confidence. Style simplified—your new shirt is just a click away.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.