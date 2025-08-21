Top Bralettes for Women

Bralettes redefine everyday comfort with their soft structure and style-forward design. From lace-trimmed to seamless silhouettes, they suit casual, lounge, and even layered outfits. Myntra’s collection of bralettes brings together breathable fabrics, flattering fits, and aesthetic details that prioritize both comfort and trend. Whether worn under jackets or styled solo with high-waist bottoms, they offer unmatched versatility. Explore Myntra’s selection to find bralettes that effortlessly blend ease and elegance.

This charming bralette top by Baesd features playful polka dots and puff sleeves with a romantic sweetheart neckline. It adds vintage flair to any look while staying youthful, airy, and comfortable.

Key features:

Polka dot print offers a classic retro feel with a modern cropped twist and charming appeal

Sweetheart neckline enhances the collarbone and adds feminine elegance to day or evening outfits

Puff sleeves create a voluminous, flattering shoulder line with subtle structure

Elasticated back ensures better fit and stretch for varied bust sizes and shapes

White fabric may require nude or seamless innerwear to avoid show-through under strong light

Tushita’s velvet bralette crop top feels rich and luxe, designed for evenings where a little drama is welcome. The soft velvet hugs your frame and instantly elevates minimal separates with a festive mood.

Key features:

Velvet fabric adds opulence and works well for festive or evening wear in colder weather

Fitted bralette silhouette flatters the upper body with a snug finish and balanced neckline

Slight stretch offers comfort without compromising on structure or aesthetic detail

Pairs beautifully with flared pants, leather skirts, or statement jackets and earrings

Velvet may feel warm for daytime or outdoor summer outings with prolonged wear

Tandul’s abstract printed crop top adds an artistic edge to casual dressing with its unique back styling. It’s the kind of statement piece that sparks attention with minimal effort and easy styling.

Key features:

Abstract print adds a graphic touch that stands out in monochrome or neutral-toned outfits

Styled back design offers an unexpected twist and interesting visual detail

Soft fabric makes it breathable and easy to wear through the day or night

Cropped length enhances high-waist pairings like skirts or trousers or palazzos

Delicate back ties may need occasional adjustment to stay in place for long hours

This Oxolloxo bralette top features a tie-up design with a flattering V-neckline and fitted finish. It’s ideal for brunches, casual dinners, or layering under summer jackets or light shrugs.

Key features:

V-neckline shapes the neckline and flatters the upper torso without revealing too much

Tie-up front allows adjustable fit and adds visual interest with a clean silhouette

Sleeveless cut makes it versatile for layering or wearing solo in warmer months

Structured bralette style offers light support with a fashion-forward finish for all-day style

Fabric may slightly crease with wear and need light steam before use or travel

Stylish and supportive, bralettes from Myntra are more than just innerwear. With their lightweight feel and aesthetic appeal, they double as outerwear pieces or comfort essentials. Perfect for layering or lounging, these versatile styles suit various moods and outfits. Refresh your wardrobe with Myntra’s bralette picks—designed to flatter and crafted for all-day wear.

