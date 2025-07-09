Top Ethnic Kurta Picks from Myntra for a Stylish Traditional Look

This season, Myntra is the perfect place to find beautiful ethnic wear. Show your patriotic spirit in a simple and stylish way with colorful kurtas made from light, breathable fabrics. These four handpicked kurtas are great for festive occasions and everyday comfort. From pretty floral embroidery and classic Chikankari to trendy off-shoulder styles and bold Ikat prints, there’s something for everyone. Easy to wear and full of charm, these kurtas let you celebrate in style without any fuss. Shop now on Myntra for the best ethnic looks.

Image source - Myntra.com



This embroidered chikankari kurta blends traditional craftsmanship with modern style. Made with delicate hand embroidery, it offers a graceful and elegant look. Its classic design pairs well with leggings or palazzos, making it a versatile addition to your ethnic wardrobe.

Key Features

100% breathable organic cotton

Hand‑embroidered floral chikankari work

Elegant notch neck & straight midi silhouette

Side slits for easy movement

Slightly sheer in bright colors—may need a matching slip.

This classic straight kurta, crafted from raw organic cotton, showcases subtle floral chikankari embroidery that adds delicate charm. The understated notch neck and relaxed fit offer breathable comfort, making it an ideal choice for hot days. Effortlessly elegant and easy to wear.

Soft, machine-washable cotton

All-over printed ethnic motifs

Flattering straight cut with sleeve detailing

Perfect mid-thigh length

Print may fade over time—use gentle cycle washes.

Make a statement with this vibrant red off-shoulder dress—feminine, fun, and festive. Perfect for sun-ready days, it combines effortless style with a playful, eye-catching flair that turns heads everywhere.

Key Features

Bold red floral prints

Off‑shoulder neckline with elastic hold

Lightweight cotton for comfort

Flared hem adds movement

Elastic neckline may slip—strap it or choose a supporting bra.

Based on the traditional ikat print, this kurta finds whimsical delight in a creative use of colourblock and a trendy front tie. It is wonderful when one wants to keep it casual yet effortlessly trendy and stylish for everyday wear.

Key Features

Authentic ikat-inspired print

Cotton-blend for easy care

Tie-up front detail for adjustable fit

Mid-length, perfect for day events

Bright colours may bleed at first—pre-wash with salt.

Find yourself a kurta that narrates a tale—be it the prettiness of Chikankari, hip off-shoulder vibe, bold Ikat prints, or minimal ethnic motifs. The dresses featured in these Myntra selections boast breathable materials, everyday office-ready fashion, and a variety of flattering proportions, so you can feel great and stay comfortable all day. Team them up with little to minimal jewellery, flat comfy shoes, and your everyday comfortable office look is complete. Make your dressing a symbol of comfort and pride in our heritage! Explore these kurtas, choose your favourite, and shine bright everyday with zero worries of your buget and grab your favourite today.

