Top Flowy Dresses You Must Own From Myntra This Season

Maxi dresses never get outdated, not when they carry with them that extra flow and movement that gets people to turn their heads around. Whether you are going on a brunch, a vacation or even a small gathering these dresses by Myntra combine style with comfort. With powerful animal prints as well as dainty florals, every piece has an individual narrative to it by maintaining that sense of comfort first. And in case, you are someone who loves his fashion as much as he loves the touch and feel, it is high time you got acquainted with these must have styles of the latest collection at Myntra.

In an eternity-timeless style, this maroon flowy maxi dress by Alamode By Akanksha can mirror off your wardrobe. It has soft pleats and luxe fabric that makes it an ideal choice to wear on special evenings.

Rich maroon hue that elevates your presence effortlessly

Soft pleated fabric that flows beautifully with every step

Defined waistline for a flattering feminine silhouette

Lightweight and breathable material for long-wear comfort

Fabric may slightly wrinkle after prolonged sitting

The Asilyn Animal Print Maxi Dress offers an adventurous mood to the traditional shape. And with the halter neckline and stand-out print it is a simple conversation starter anywhere anytime.

Striking animal print to instantly turn heads

Halter neckline accentuates the collarbones elegantly

Slight flare enhances natural movement

Comfortable fit ideal for both day and evening looks

Print may fade slightly after multiple washes

The Dressberry Maxi Dress features the sweetheart neckline and fluttering movements, which give the outfit a delicate appeal. It is inconspicuous, elegant and fits in low-key daytime.

Sweetheart neckline adds a romantic touch

Soft A-line silhouette flatters all body types

Solid colour makes it easy to accessorize

Suitable for casual events and relaxed styling

Length may not suit petite frames without adjustments

The Bebe Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress is a flowery fantasy walk. The ease of chic combined with a splash of playful prints makes this fit and flare style perfect to wear in sunshine-ridden days.

All-over floral print adds a touch of whimsy

Off-shoulder neckline creates an easy summer vibe

Fit and flare shape balances comfort and style

Breathable fabric keeps you cool on warmer days

May feel slightly snug around the shoulders

Maroon maxi dresses, colorful prints, or elegant monochrome or black maxi dresses are guaranteed to become your wardrobe refreshments with class and attitude. Every article has its unique beauty and flatters all possible body images not losing a bit in comfort. Be it a person who likes classic patterns or is a fan of the risky ones, in Myntra you will find a collection that will fit your taste. The next time you end up going through a series of looks that are both elegant, yet statement-worthy, be sure to give these flowy maxi dressses, available only on Myntra.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.