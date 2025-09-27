Top Kurta Sets for Women to Buy During Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025

Kurtis are an ideal combination of tradition, beauty and comfort. This is a Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025, which takes place between 23 rd and 30 th September, and it features a unique range of beautiful kurta sets among women. Both of them are available on Myntra and have intricate embroidery, bold prints, and fashionable cuts applicable at any festive event, any outing, or family re-union. Outstanding discounts also mean that it is the time to renew your wardrobe and enjoy stylish ethnic clothes.

This Libas set of a kurta is decorated with the help of fine floral embroidery and sequins that give a graceful appearance. It can be worn with a matching dupatta and sharara and is ideal during the time of festivals and family get-togethers. Indulge yourself in this elegant outfit and draw attention.

Key Features:

Floral embroidery with subtle sequins for elegance

Soft and comfortable fabric suitable for long wear

Sharara adds a trendy and traditional touch

Dupatta complements the kurta with a graceful drape

Might require careful hand wash to maintain embroidery

The floral print set of Sangria is a lovely and feminine outfit. The empire cut improves the silhouette and the sharara and dupatta matching it is used to complete the ethnic appearance. Perfect to be worn on a party, casual occasions or festal celebrations, this set is something you cannot do without in your wardrobe.

Key Features:

Lightweight fabric perfect for summer occasions

Floral print adds a refreshing and stylish appeal

Empire cut enhances comfort and fit

Sharara and dupatta complete the traditional outfit

May need ironing to maintain crisp appearance

Nayo offers a way of pure cotton Kurta set in ethnic motives with a very cute sweetheart neckline. The sharara and dupatta are the same, which raises the fashion, thus suitably fitting the casual or festive events. Feel the beauty and the style in this masterfully designed outfit.

Key Features:

Pure cotton fabric for breathability and comfort

Ethnic motifs offer a timeless traditional appeal

Sweetheart neckline adds a stylish design element

Sharara and dupatta enhance the overall outfit

Color may slightly fade after multiple washes

Libas comes in with a colorful fuchsia kurts set with fine thread embroidery. Worn with trouser and dupatta, this outfit combines the contemporary style and the traditional appeal. for any elegant occasion, or the relaxed family get-togethers, it is just as comfortable and elegant.

Key Features:

Intricate embroidery for a luxurious ethnic look

Fuchsia color adds vibrancy to the ensemble

Trousers provide a modern and comfortable fit

Dupatta complements the kurta beautifully

Fabric may require gentle care during washing

This Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025, between 23 rd and 30 st September, is the best opportunity to try and enjoy the luxurious sets of kurtis that are stylish to women. These collections, which are available on both Myntra, are sophisticated in design, festive, and comfortable to wear at any given time. Be it embroidered or printed or pure cotton sets, there is something that suits everyone. Do not forget about the great deals and update your wardrobe with such classical and trendy ethnic outfits now.

