Top Kurta Sets for Women to Buy During Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025
Discover elegant kurta sets for women at the Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025. Enjoy stylish designs, comfort, and exclusive discounts from 23rd to 30th September on Myntra and Amazon.
Kurtis are an ideal combination of tradition, beauty and comfort. This is a Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025, which takes place between 23 rd and 30 th September, and it features a unique range of beautiful kurta sets among women. Both of them are available on Myntra and have intricate embroidery, bold prints, and fashionable cuts applicable at any festive event, any outing, or family re-union. Outstanding discounts also mean that it is the time to renew your wardrobe and enjoy stylish ethnic clothes.
Libas Women Floral Embroidered Kurta With Sharara
This Libas set of a kurta is decorated with the help of fine floral embroidery and sequins that give a graceful appearance. It can be worn with a matching dupatta and sharara and is ideal during the time of festivals and family get-togethers. Indulge yourself in this elegant outfit and draw attention.
Key Features:
- Floral embroidery with subtle sequins for elegance
- Soft and comfortable fabric suitable for long wear
- Sharara adds a trendy and traditional touch
- Dupatta complements the kurta with a graceful drape
- Might require careful hand wash to maintain embroidery
Sangria Floral Print Empire Kurta With Sharara & Dupatta
The floral print set of Sangria is a lovely and feminine outfit. The empire cut improves the silhouette and the sharara and dupatta matching it is used to complete the ethnic appearance. Perfect to be worn on a party, casual occasions or festal celebrations, this set is something you cannot do without in your wardrobe.
Key Features:
- Lightweight fabric perfect for summer occasions
- Floral print adds a refreshing and stylish appeal
- Empire cut enhances comfort and fit
- Sharara and dupatta complete the traditional outfit
- May need ironing to maintain crisp appearance
Nayo Ethnic Motifs Printed Sweetheart Neck Kurta With Sharara & Dupatta
Nayo offers a way of pure cotton Kurta set in ethnic motives with a very cute sweetheart neckline. The sharara and dupatta are the same, which raises the fashion, thus suitably fitting the casual or festive events. Feel the beauty and the style in this masterfully designed outfit.
Key Features:
- Pure cotton fabric for breathability and comfort
- Ethnic motifs offer a timeless traditional appeal
- Sweetheart neckline adds a stylish design element
- Sharara and dupatta enhance the overall outfit
- Color may slightly fade after multiple washes
Libas Fuchsia Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Kurta With Trousers & Dupatta
Libas comes in with a colorful fuchsia kurts set with fine thread embroidery. Worn with trouser and dupatta, this outfit combines the contemporary style and the traditional appeal. for any elegant occasion, or the relaxed family get-togethers, it is just as comfortable and elegant.
Key Features:
- Intricate embroidery for a luxurious ethnic look
- Fuchsia color adds vibrancy to the ensemble
- Trousers provide a modern and comfortable fit
- Dupatta complements the kurta beautifully
- Fabric may require gentle care during washing
This Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025, between 23 rd and 30 st September, is the best opportunity to try and enjoy the luxurious sets of kurtis that are stylish to women. These collections, which are available on both Myntra, are sophisticated in design, festive, and comfortable to wear at any given time. Be it embroidered or printed or pure cotton sets, there is something that suits everyone. Do not forget about the great deals and update your wardrobe with such classical and trendy ethnic outfits now.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
