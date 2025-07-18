Top Makeup Highlighters for a Radiant Glow

They reflect light to create a dewy, sculpted, and youthful look, making them a key step in both natural and glam makeup routines. When applied strategically, a highlighter can instantly brighten the complexion and elevate facial features with a healthy, glowing finish.

The MARS Glowzilla Palette is a versatile 6-shade highlighter palette designed to suit all skin tones and occasions. With ultra-fine shimmer and buildable pigment, it delivers a radiant glow that can range from subtle to intense. The smooth formula blends effortlessly, making it perfect for both beginners and makeup enthusiasts. Ideal for adding dimension to the face, collarbones, and even eyes.

Key Features:

6 diverse shades for custom glow and multi-skin tone compatibility

Long-lasting and illuminating finish

Fine shimmer for a smooth, non-chunky glow

Can be used on face, body, and eyes

Travel-friendly and ideal for all skin types

Large palette may not be ideal for minimalists

Some shades may be too bold for everyday use

Can emphasize texture if over-applied

MATTLOOK’s Baked Trio Highlighter brings three harmonized shades in one compact, offering a blend of soft sheen and high-impact shine. The baked formula ensures a silky application and long-lasting wear. It works beautifully on cheeks, temples, and brow bones, providing a lit-from-within glow that’s suitable for both day and night looks.

Key Features:

Trio of complementary baked highlighter shades

Smooth, blendable texture with luminous finish

Baked formula enhances pigmentation and durability

Great for subtle glow or dramatic highlights

Compact and easy to carry

May require layering for intense glow

Limited shade options for deeper skin tones

No mirror included in packaging

The SWISS BEAUTY Brick Highlighter features a gradient of shimmer shades arranged in a brick-style palette, allowing you to mix or use shades individually. Its silky formula offers buildable intensity, from a gentle glow to full-on sparkle. Ideal for creating dimensional highlights, this palette doubles as a shimmery eyeshadow option too.

Key Features:

Brick-style palette with multiple shimmer tones

Buildable formula – soft glow to intense shine

Versatile use: highlighter and eyeshadow

Smooth, blendable texture

Affordable and beginner-friendly

May not be as long-lasting as premium highlighters

Powder fallout during application

Not ideal for oily skin without setting spray

SHRYOAN’s 6 Color Highlighter Palette offers a mix of universal tones perfect for adding a radiant glow to any makeup look. The formula is lightweight and richly pigmented, suitable for layering or using individually depending on the occasion. It’s ideal for makeup artists or those who love experimenting with different highlight styles.

Key Features:

6 versatile highlighter shades for all skin tones

Rich pigmentation with smooth application

Great for face, body, and inner corner highlight

Suitable for glam, festive, and editorial looks

Budget-friendly multi-use palette

May appear too bold for natural makeup lovers

Some shades may contain chunky glitter

Requires a good brush for precise application

Makeup highlighters are essential tools for adding dimension, radiance, and a healthy glow to the face. Whether you prefer a soft sheen or a bold, blinding shine, there’s a formula and finish to suit every style—from baked powders to creamy palettes. Brands like MARS, MATTLOOK, SWISS BEAUTY, and SHRYOAN offer a range of options catering to different skin tones, occasions, and preferences. While some highlighters may emphasize texture or require careful blending, the right one can instantly elevate any makeup look. Versatile and transformative, highlighters remain a staple in both everyday and glam beauty routines.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.