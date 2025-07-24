Top Men’s Activewear Picks
Men’s activewear combines comfort and durability. Designed for workouts or casual wear, it supports mobility and breathability. Explore versatile options for all activity levels on Myntra.
Good activewear is essential for both performance and comfort. Whether you're training at the gym, jogging outdoors, or simply running errands, breathable fabrics and flexible fits make a real difference. Men’s activewear on Myntra includes moisture-wicking t-shirts, track pants, shorts, and gym vests that support all levels of activity. Designed for movement and built to last, these pieces ensure functionality without compromising on style—because working out should feel good and look good, too.
HRX By Hrithik Roshan Logo Sports T-shirt
Designed to keep you moving in comfort, this logo-printed sports t-shirt blends stretch with breathability. Whether it’s gym day or rest day, it adds style to your active wardrobe with ease.
Key features:
- Rapid-dry fabric pulls moisture from the skin to keep you cool during intense workouts
- Bold HRX branding adds a sporty edge while maintaining a clean, minimal design
- Lightweight and flexible construction supports ease of movement and daily comfort
- Versatile to wear for workouts, travel, or laid-back everyday dressing
- Fit may run slightly loose if you prefer a snug athletic cut
Cult Teal Training Muscle Tank
Stay focused and sweat-free in this sleeveless muscle tank designed for tough training days. The cool teal color adds a modern touch to a silhouette built for movement and breathability.
Key features:
- Sleeveless design allows full range of motion for lifting, cardio, or stretching
- Breathable mesh zones enhance airflow and reduce overheating during long sessions
- Stretch-friendly fabric moves with the body without clinging or sticking
- Works well layered under jackets or worn solo for outdoor workouts
- Color may fade slightly with repeated washes if not laundered gently
HRX By Hrithik Roshan Rapid-Dry Sports T-shirt
A training essential with HRX’s signature rapid-dry tech, this t-shirt is made to keep up with active schedules. It performs under pressure while looking effortlessly sharp and athletic.
Key features:
- Advanced moisture-wicking tech keeps sweat under control throughout intense routines
- Athletic fit supports active motion without being too tight around the chest or sleeves
- Minimalist design allows it to double as casual wear post-workout
- Feels lightweight yet durable, holding up to regular gym use
- Fabric texture might feel slightly synthetic to those used to pure cotton blends
Cult Lavender Energy Training T-shirt
Break from the basics with this lavender training tee that brings subtle color to your fitness gear. It’s built to energize your workout while keeping things cool and comfortable.
Key features:
- Soft performance fabric keeps you dry and light during running or resistance training
- Modern lavender tone stands out without being overly bold or flashy
- Reinforced seams add durability and reduce chafing in repetitive motion areas
- Slim fit contours the body without restricting movement or breathability
- Lighter shades may show sweat more easily during high-intensity sessions
The right activewear improves performance while keeping you comfortable. Look for sweat-absorbent, stretch-friendly materials that adapt to your movement and routine. From relaxed joggers to fitted tanks, each item has its own role. Myntra’s collection makes it easy to build a fitness wardrobe that feels aligned with your lifestyle. Whether you're training daily or just beginning, the right gear keeps you focused and motivated to move.
