In search of stylish yet budget-friendly men's kurtas? If you are thinking of attending a festival, a wedding, or venturing out for a casual day out, there are cool and comfortable kurtas on Flipkart. We've listed down four excellent choices that are a blend of fashion, comfort, and affordability. Let us move forward to discover these stunning kurtas!

1. Simran Creation Men Printed Cotton Blend Straight Kurta (Yellow, Orange)

You'll adore bright colors and ethnic styles if you choose the Simran Creation Men Printed Cotton Blend Straight Kurta. The combination of yellow and orange makes it ideal for festivals and cultural events.

Key Features:

Fabric: Cotton blend—comfortable and breathable

Design: Printed design with straight cut for a classy look

Colors: Vibrant yellow and orange combination

Occasion: Religious ceremonies, parties, and festivals are best suited

Comfort: Light material permits comfort when the garment is worn for a long time

A few customers note that the material is too light and will not last long.

2. VeBNoR Men Solid Polyester Straight Kurta (Pink)

For simplicity with a hint of class, the VeBNoR Men Solid Polyester Straight Kurta in pink is a great choice. The solid style provides a classy but elegant appearance.

Key Features:

Material: Quality polyester—soft and wrinkle-free

Style: Solid color for a sophisticated contemporary look

Fit: Straight fit provides a complimenting silhouette to the body

Occasion: Formal and semi-formal gatherings

Durability: Polyester fabric provides durable wear

Because it's polyester, it can be less breathable than cotton, particularly in warm weather.

3. Varidashi Men Floral Print Cotton Blend Straight Kurta (Multicolor)

Want a one-of-a-kind floral touch? The Varidashi Men Floral Print Cotton Blend Straight Kurta is a showstopper that pairs trendy style with classic prints, ideal for fashion-forward men who adore colorful clothing.

Key Features:

Fabric: Cotton blend—light and airy

Design: Multicolor bold floral print

Fit: Simple straight cut for comfortable yet crisp dressing

Occasion: Suitable for parties, celebrations, and daily wear

Comfort: Skin-friendly and calming fabric

The floral print may be too bold for certain individuals for formal events.

4. Nnc Men Floral Print Cotton Blend Straight Kurta (Multicolor)

If you adore floral prints but desire a slight twist, the NNC Men Floral Print Cotton Blend Straight Kurta presents a fashionable, trendy look with multicolor prints that will set it apart.

Key Features:

Fabric: Cotton blend—light and relaxed

Design: Distinct floral prints that bring color to your closet

Fit: Straight fit for an easy, fashionable look

Occasion: Ideal for informal visits, cultural occasions, and parties

Ease of Maintenance: Very easy to clean and maintain

The color scheme might be a little different from the images, and this could be a problem for some clients.

Purchasing the ideal kurta is a style wardrobe game-saver, and Flipkart does its part with plenty of alternatives in design. You might choose Simran Creation's bold prints, VeBNoR's elegant simplicity, or Varidashi and Nnc's vivid floral prints. And whichever way you choose to go, there are pros and cons for every kurta, but they're all great value for money.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.