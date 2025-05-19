trendingNowenglish2903207https://zeenews.india.com/top-deals/apparel/top-mens-polyester-t-shirts-under-500-affordable-and-stylish-myn-flp-amz-mrv-2903207.html
POLYESTER T-SHIRTS

Top Men's Polyester T-Shirts Under ₹500: Affordable and Stylish

Discover the top men's polyester T-shirts under ₹500 that combine affordability and style, featuring Boldfit, Hummel, Technosport, and RED TAPE options for everyday wear and high-performance workouts.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
Top Men's Polyester T-Shirts Under ₹500: Affordable and Stylish Image Source- Canva.com

When it comes to building a versatile wardrobe, T-shirts are a staple for every man. Polyester T-shirts offer a blend of comfort, durability, and style, making them a popular choice. The best part? You don't have to break the bank to get high-quality polyester T-shirts. With numerous options available under ₹500, you can stay stylish without compromising on your budget. From solid colors to bold prints, there's a wide range of styles to choose from. In this article, we'll explore the top men's polyester T-shirts under ₹500 that combine affordability and style, helping you upgrade your wardrobe without overspending.

1. Boldfit Men's Polyester Regular Fit T-Shirt

Image Source: Amazon. in


The Boldfit Men's Polyester Regular Fit T-Shirt is a comfortable and versatile tee designed for everyday wear. Made from 100% polyester, this shirt offers a lightweight feel, durability, and moisture-wicking properties that keep you dry and comfortable.

Key Features

  • Material Composition: 100% Polyester for a comfortable and lightweight feel.
  • Regular Fit: Classic and comfortable fit, neither too tight nor too loose, making it ideal for everyday wear.
  • Moisture-Wicking Properties: Helps keep you dry by pulling sweat away from the body, beneficial during workouts or hot weather.
  • May retain sweat odors: Although it has anti-odor technology, some users may still experience sweat odors.

2. Hummel Budoc Polyester T-Shirt

Image Source- Marvelof.com

The Hummel Budoc Polyester T-Shirt is a high-performance workout essential designed for optimal comfort and style. Crafted from 100% lightweight polyester with a mesh structure, this tee provides better airflow, moisture-wicking properties, and breathability, making it perfect for intense workout sessions.

Key Features

  • Lightweight Polyester: 100% polyester fabric with mesh structure for better airflow and breathability.
  • Stretchable Fabric: Provides ultimate freedom of movement, making it ideal for workouts and training sessions.
  • True Fit: Features a regular fit with short sleeves and a round neck, ensuring a comfortable and stylish fit.
  • May retain heat in cold weather: The breathable material may not provide enough warmth in cold weather.

3. Technosport Round Neck Slim Fit UPF50 Sports T-shirt

Image Source- Myntra.com


The Technosport Round Neck Slim Fit UPF50 Sports T-Shirt is a high-performance tee designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. With its UPF50+ sun protection, double cool odor-free freshness, and anti-microbial shield, this shirt provides optimal comfort and protection during outdoor activities.

Key Features

  • UPF50+ Sun Protection: Provides excellent protection against harmful UV rays, making it ideal for outdoor activities.
  • Double Cool Odor-Free Freshness: Keeps you feeling fresh and odor-free throughout your workout or activity.
  • Anti-Microbial Shield: Prevents the growth of bacteria and odor-causing microorganisms, ensuring maximum comfort.
  • May be too slim for some users: The slim fit design may not be suitable for those who prefer a looser fit.

4. RED TAPE Men's Solid Round Neck Polyester Green T-Shirt

Image Source- Flipkart.com


RED TAPE Men Solid Round Neck Polyester Green T-Shirt, Red Tape offers a similar product, the Men's Dark Green Solid Pure Cotton Round Neck T-Shirt. This tee is tailored in premium cotton for a soft feel and superb comfort, with a regular fit design that adds a touch of classic fashion.

Key Features

  • Round Neck: A classic round neck design for a timeless look
  • Polyester Fabric: Although a similar product is made of cotton, the title mentions polyester; either way, both fabrics have their benefits
  • Solid Pattern: A simple yet stylish solid pattern perfect for casual wear
  • Fabric Quality: Depending on the fabric used, the tee might not be as breathable or comfortable as expected

In conclusion, upgrading your wardrobe with high-quality polyester T-shirts doesn't have to break the bank. The top men's polyester T-shirts under ₹500 highlighted in this article offer a perfect blend of comfort, durability, and style. From the Boldfit Men's Polyester Regular Fit T-Shirt to the Technosport Round Neck Slim Fit UPF50 Sports T-Shirt, each option provides unique features that cater to different needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for everyday wear or high-performance workout gear, these affordable and stylish T-shirts are sure to meet your expectations. With their impressive features and affordability, they're a great addition to any man's wardrobe.

