Top Trendy Co-Ord Sets to Shop on Myntra Right Now
Chic co-ord sets for modern women! Discover floral prints, checkered elegance, and structured waistcoats paired with skirts in these trendy matching sets perfect for work, play, and everything in between.
Co-ords have swept the fashion industry, and when Easy and Chic is the buzzword, nothing is like a coordinated set. Floral, checkered, or self-designed beautiful dresses together with co-ords are a perfect combination of fashion and practicality. Whether you like to spend your weekend brunching or you enjoy a drink with your friends during the evening, such matching sets are a great option to look presentable with a minimum of effort. Have a look at our selection of the most beautiful co-ord sets with rudiments of comfy-cosy, imaginative, and stylish flair.
Video Courtesy: Myntra
DressBerry Floral Print Co-Ords
Image Source- Myntra.com
Be the trendy girls in town with this co-ord outfit of floral print by DressBerry. Made to be both convenient and stylish, this ensemble consists of a top and a pair of trousers with beautiful flower patterns. It will look gorgeous when having a sunny brunch or a relaxed night out and will add some feminine vibe to your wardrobe, just keeping things easy and stylish.
Key Feature:
- Floral printed top and trousers
- Relaxed fit with breathable fabric
- Soft color palette for a calm look
- Lightweight and easy to move in
- Perfect for spring/summer
- May require layering in cooler weather
Glitchez Regular Fit Skirt & Shirt Co-Ords
Image Source- Myntra.com
Put some order to your outfit and get the regular-fit co-ord set by Glitchez. It has a crisp shirt and a matching skirt, which is semi-formal. On your way to work or date, this set will make you bright and trendy without the lack of comfort.
Key Feature:
- Shirt and skirt combination
- Regular fit with a clean finish
- Button-down shirt detail
- Neutral tones for easy styling
- Versatile enough for office or casual wear
- Limited stretch in fabric
Popwings Checked Cotton Waist Coat with Skirt Co-Ords
Image Source- Myntra.com
The Popwings Waistcoat and skirt co-ord is a need to stand out. It comprises a sleeveless waistcoat and a skirt, designed in classic check in soft cotton, it shouts of boss-lady and confident vibes. It is fashionable, airy, and it gives a stylish touch to day clothes.
Key Feature:
- Pure cotton material
- Sleeveless waistcoat design
- Coordinated check pattern
- Great for daytime events
- Tailored fit adds polish
- May need ironing often
StyleCast X Sera Burgundy Self Design Sleeveless Co-Ords
Image Source- Myntra.com
Decadent and street-smart, this self-designing co-ord in a rich burgundy shade is what the modern chic ensemble and classic style can be. It's sleeveless and a matching bottom makes it conform to dinner parties, evening outings, and all fancy parties.
Key Feature:
- Sleeveless crop top and pants
- Burgundy color for a bold look
- Subtle self-design texture
- Fashion-forward silhouette
- Ideal for evening occasions
- Not ideal for very hot days
Co-ord sets are just the easy way to get dressed up and be both chic and useful at the same time. Enjoying floral print, fancy checks, and simple solid colors? You will find something that will fit your ambiance in this list. Not only will this save time, but also, they are also very handy and thus compatible with every wardrobe. You can dress them up in heels and accessories or wear them to be more casual with sneakers; in either way, you will be ready to take photos. Therefore, on your way to work or out brunching, going out and so on, these matching sets will not let you forget how chic you are and will do the least hassle turning you into a cool girl.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
