Top Trendy Co-Ord Sets to Shop on Myntra Right Now

Co-ords have swept the fashion industry, and when Easy and Chic is the buzzword, nothing is like a coordinated set. Floral, checkered, or self-designed beautiful dresses together with co-ords are a perfect combination of fashion and practicality. Whether you like to spend your weekend brunching or you enjoy a drink with your friends during the evening, such matching sets are a great option to look presentable with a minimum of effort. Have a look at our selection of the most beautiful co-ord sets with rudiments of comfy-cosy, imaginative, and stylish flair.

Be the trendy girls in town with this co-ord outfit of floral print by DressBerry. Made to be both convenient and stylish, this ensemble consists of a top and a pair of trousers with beautiful flower patterns. It will look gorgeous when having a sunny brunch or a relaxed night out and will add some feminine vibe to your wardrobe, just keeping things easy and stylish.

Key Feature:

Floral printed top and trousers

Relaxed fit with breathable fabric

Soft color palette for a calm look

Lightweight and easy to move in

Perfect for spring/summer

May require layering in cooler weather

Put some order to your outfit and get the regular-fit co-ord set by Glitchez. It has a crisp shirt and a matching skirt, which is semi-formal. On your way to work or date, this set will make you bright and trendy without the lack of comfort.

Key Feature:

Shirt and skirt combination

Regular fit with a clean finish

Button-down shirt detail

Neutral tones for easy styling

Versatile enough for office or casual wear

Limited stretch in fabric

The Popwings Waistcoat and skirt co-ord is a need to stand out. It comprises a sleeveless waistcoat and a skirt, designed in classic check in soft cotton, it shouts of boss-lady and confident vibes. It is fashionable, airy, and it gives a stylish touch to day clothes.

Key Feature:

Pure cotton material

Sleeveless waistcoat design

Coordinated check pattern

Great for daytime events

Tailored fit adds polish

May need ironing often

Decadent and street-smart, this self-designing co-ord in a rich burgundy shade is what the modern chic ensemble and classic style can be. It's sleeveless and a matching bottom makes it conform to dinner parties, evening outings, and all fancy parties.

Key Feature:

Sleeveless crop top and pants

Burgundy color for a bold look

Subtle self-design texture

Fashion-forward silhouette

Ideal for evening occasions

Not ideal for very hot days

Co-ord sets are just the easy way to get dressed up and be both chic and useful at the same time. Enjoying floral print, fancy checks, and simple solid colors? You will find something that will fit your ambiance in this list. Not only will this save time, but also, they are also very handy and thus compatible with every wardrobe. You can dress them up in heels and accessories or wear them to be more casual with sneakers; in either way, you will be ready to take photos. Therefore, on your way to work or out brunching, going out and so on, these matching sets will not let you forget how chic you are and will do the least hassle turning you into a cool girl.

