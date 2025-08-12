Top Women’s Kurtas to Shop in Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale

Top brands are featuring beautiful styles at great discounts, making it easier than ever to blend tradition with modern fashion. This sale is perfect for anyone wanting to upgrade their look with comfortable, stylish, and affordable kurtas.

Image Source: Myntra



This Sangria kurta features a contemporary abstract print that adds a modern artistic touch to traditional wear. The round neck design and straight silhouette offer a comfortable and flattering fit, making it perfect for casual outings or office wear.

Key Features:

Abstract all-over print for a trendy look

Round neck for classic simplicity

Straight cut for a relaxed yet structured fit

Lightweight fabric for comfort throughout the day

Easy to pair with leggings or palazzos

Print may feel too bold for those preferring subtle designs

Fabric may require delicate handling to maintain the print quality

Image Source: Myntra



Rimeline’s kurta showcases a feminine floral print paired with a V-neckline, giving it an elegant and fresh appeal. The straight fit is versatile and suits various body types, making it a great choice for both casual and semi-formal occasions.

Key Features:

Soft floral print for a delicate look

V-neck for added style and comfort

Straight silhouette for flattering wear

Lightweight and breathable fabric

Suitable for everyday wear or informal gatherings

Light colors may show stains easily

May require gentle wash to preserve print and fabric

Image Source: Myntra



Nayo brings a traditional vibe with this kurta featuring ethnic motifs printed on pure cotton fabric. The notch neck adds a modern twist, while the straight cut ensures comfort and ease, ideal for casual and festive occasions alike.

Key Features:

Ethnic motif print for a cultural touch

Notch neck design for contemporary style

100% cotton fabric — breathable and soft

Straight fit for a relaxed silhouette

Perfect for both casual wear and ethnic events

Print may fade after multiple washes if not cared for properly

Straight fit might be less flattering for some body types

Image Source: Myntra



Anouk’s kurta features an elegant paisley print that gives it a timeless ethnic appeal. With a straight cut and comfortable fabric, this kurta is versatile enough for daily wear or casual outings.

Key Features:

Classic paisley print in muted tones

Straight cut for a neat and flattering fit

Lightweight fabric for all-day comfort

Easy to pair with various bottoms

Suitable for work, casual, or festive wear

Print may fade over time without proper care

Simple design may feel plain to those who prefer heavily embellished kurtas

Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale, running from 11th to 15th August, is the perfect time to update your ethnic wardrobe with stylish and comfortable women’s kurtas. From the modern abstract prints of Sangria to the delicate florals of Rimeline, the ethnic charm of Nayo, and the timeless paisley of Anouk, there’s a kurta to suit every style and occasion. With attractive discounts across top brands, this sale offers a great opportunity to invest in versatile, breathable, and fashionable kurtas that blend tradition with contemporary flair. Don’t miss out on refreshing your look with these beautiful ethnic essentials!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.