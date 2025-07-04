Saree is one timeless way of looking graceful, and given the fact that a modern saree is not only incredibly easy but looking great, this is the best way of shopping and updating your ethnic wardrobe right now. It gives unmatched discounts of up to 70% along with some special offers of 1000 rupees off flat, and so it can be very good to get the most beautiful sarees that are a combination of tradition and modernity. All our sarees: hand made prints, pre-stitched convenience and fine embroidery will be good fit in festive, informal and special events.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

It shows the charm of traditional style of Kalamkari block print in its earthy colors and artistic designs of the saree. it is lightweight, breathable and so it is appropriate to wear during festive occasions, offices, or even culture festivals. The workmanship provides the vintage style with daily comfort, hence a flexible choice to any set. The clothes might require to be ironed lightly in order to maintain the sharpness of the prints.

Key Features

Traditional Kalamkari block prints

Lightweight and comfortable fabric

Suitable for formal and casual wear

Requires careful ironing to avoid creases.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The Pre stitched saree is ideal as far as people who like the saree effect but not the complex wrap around. There is a bright tie and dye effect on this saree, thus, adding to its freshness and color. Perfect to wear on casual events, on spontaneous plans, or on an informal occasion, it can easily be put together without sacrificing the aesthetics. It can be adjusted but it is slightly limited in adjustability as compared to the traditional sarees since they are pre-stitched.

Key Features

Pre-stitched for easy wear

Vibrant tie and dye design

Great for casual and quick dressing

Less flexibility in fit due to pre-stitched style.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The saree combines beauty and the fine craft, where the floral patterns have been beautifully embroidered on soft material. It functions well with weddings, get together events and celebrations where you want to make an elegant but modest declaration. Its light colors make it aesthetic.

Key Features

Detailed floral embroidery

Soft and comfortable fabric

Ideal for special occasions

Embroidery needs careful handling to avoid snagging.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The organza saree is very modern and lightweight; it makes a modern modification of a traditional garment. It has fine flowery patterns and transparent material, which gives it a tender feminine appearance perfect to wear during a daytime party or a party in summer. Its transparency makes it need layering or such delicate covering as to be modest and feel comfortable.

Key Features

Sheer organza fabric

Subtle floral detailing

Perfect for daytime and summer occasions

Transparency may require additional layering.

The PayDay Sale organized by Myntra on July 1-6 seems to be a nice opportunity to spend money on the purchase of the splendid sarees integrating the elements of traditional culture with the contemporary fashion and comfort. Do you like handcrafted prints, ready-to-wear variants, fancy embroidery or sheer grace, this sale offers so much and all at very fair price cuts. Upgrade the variety in your ethnic wardrobe with these versatile sarees and make perfect outfits and appearances every time at any occasion, and you get these perfect offers only during the sale event of PayDay at Myntra.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.