Trendy 4 Oversized Unisex Tees to Grab at Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale

From 1st to 8th May, the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale is bringing unbeatable deals with up to 80% off on your favorite fashion brands! It’s the perfect time to upgrade your casual wardrobe with stylish oversized T-shirts that mix comfort with statement-making design. Whether you’re into artsy prints or street-style vibes, these unisex oversized tees from BAESD, VESTIDO MODAS, and MASCLN SASSAFRAS are must-haves for those who like their fashion bold and breathable.

BAESD brings double the fun with this pack of two BGGrab printed oversized tees. Crafted from breathable cotton, these unisex T-shirts combine a laid-back fit with trendy graphics, perfect for weekend hangs or quick errands. With vibrant prints and comfy silhouettes, you’ll have both style and comfort wrapped into one value-packed deal.

Key Features:

Value for money 2-pack.

Colorful BGGrab print graphics.

Light, ventilated cotton texture.

Oversized casual relaxed fit for everyday comfort.

Basic style that could be worn over anything.

Minimal, limited colours can be unlovely.

Elevate your style to the next level with VESTIDO MODAS' Abstract Printed Oversized Tee. Featuring an off-the-wall, artful graphic print, this unisex top is for those who think out of the box and enjoy standing out from the crowd. Made from high-quality cotton, it has an effortless drape and a graphic print that makes its point without going overboard.

Key Features:

Abstract graphic print for a trendy bohemian look.

Easy oversized fit.

Pure cotton for breathability.

Durable stitching for long-wearing performance.

Ideal for casual and bohemian fashion.

Design may be overpowering for minimalist tastes.

Less is more with this twin pack of BAESD ExploreW3 printed oversized tees. Perfect for comfort aficionados with a touch of streetwear attitude, these unisex cotton tees are available in lightweight fabric and relaxed fit. The striking prints add attitude to your wardrobe instantly.

Key Features:

Two big tees in one pack.

Fearless ExploreW3 graphic designs.

100% cotton comfort.

Excellent bargain for value seekers.

May shrink slightly after initial wash.

A wardrobe essential with a modern twist—MASCLN SASSAFRAS brings sleek black graphic magic in oversized form. Made from 100% natural cotton, the item remains smooth to the touch and visually appealing while expressing itself through its design. When you wear this tee with joggers or jeans, you get an effortless, camera-ready look.

Key Features:

Bold graphic print on solid black.

100% pure cotton comfort.

Modern oversized cut.

Easy to pair with casual bottoms.

Unisex appeal for versatile styling.

Print may fade over repeated washes.

Oversized T-shirts are not just a trend, they're a way of life. These specially curated unisex tees mix creativity, comfort, and coolness in each thread. From twin-packs to artsy abstracts or sleek blacks, there's something for everyone in this collection. And with the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale providing up to 80% off till 8th May, there's no better time to give your wardrobe a new lease of life. Cheap, expressive, and irresistibly cuddly—these T-shirts enable you to get the ease factor without breaking the bank. Go ahead, get these bargains and walk into effortless elegance today.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.