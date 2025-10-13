Trendy and Comfortable Women’s Hoodies for Winter 2025

Whether you're lounging at home, heading to the gym, or running errands, a good hoodie is a wardrobe essential that combines functionality with fashion. With a variety of solid colors, graphic prints, and trendy fits, you can find styles that reflect your personality and suit your layering needs. The ongoing sale offers significant price drops, making it an ideal time to stock up for the winter season.

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The H&M Ribbed Zip-Through Hoodie offers a minimalist and sporty look with a sleek, close-fitting silhouette. Made from soft, ribbed fabric, it’s perfect for light layering during transitional weather. The full zip design makes it easy to wear and style—whether you’re pairing it with joggers, jeans, or shorts. Ideal for those who prefer clean lines and a modern, fitted hoodie.

Key Features:

Fabric: Ribbed cotton blend for lightweight warmth

Design: Slim-fit with full front zip

Style: Minimalist, easy to pair with active or casual wear

Hood: Functional hood for added coverage

Versatility: Great for workouts, travel, or everyday layering

Slim fit may not suit those preferring looser silhouettes

Ribbed texture may stretch over time with frequent wear

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

This oversized hoodie from Roadster brings comfort and attitude in one piece. Featuring a soft fabric and bold graphic print on a refreshing sky-blue base, it’s ideal for those who love relaxed, streetwear-inspired styles. The drop-shoulder design enhances the oversized look, while the cozy interior makes it a go-to choice for laid-back days.

Key Features:

Fit: Oversized with drop shoulders for extra comfort

Design: Bold graphic print adds a statement feel

Material: Soft knit fabric with fleece lining

Hood: Drawstring hood for adjustable coverage

Best For: Casual streetwear, travel, or lounging

Oversized fit may appear bulky on petite frames

May not layer well under fitted outerwear

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Mast & Harbour’s Printed Hooded Sweatshirt balances comfort with a modern aesthetic. It features a clean silhouette with subtle print detailing, making it suitable for both everyday wear and low-key outings. With a standard fit and mid-weight fabric, this hoodie delivers warmth without adding bulk.

Key Features:

Design: Subtle print for a refined casual look

Fit: Regular fit—not too loose, not too tight

Material: Soft cotton blend for breathable warmth

Style: Works well with jeans, joggers, or even skirts

Wearability: Good for indoor and outdoor casual use

Print may fade with frequent machine washing

Lacks inner fleece lining for colder temperatures

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Add a touch of femininity to your winterwear with DressBerry’s Floral Hooded Sweatshirt. Featuring soft floral prints and a relaxed drop-shoulder cut, it’s perfect for cozy days with a fashionable twist. The hood and kangaroo pocket bring functionality, while the floral pattern keeps the look fresh and youthful.

Key Features:

Design: Soft floral print with feminine appeal

Fit: Drop-shoulder relaxed fit for easy comfort

Material: Mid-weight cotton-blend fabric

Details: Functional hood and front kangaroo pocket

Best For: Everyday use, college wear, casual outings

Floral style may not appeal to those preferring minimal looks

May shrink slightly if not washed with care

Women’s hoodies are a must-have this season, and the Diwali sale makes them even more appealing with big savings. Whether you're shopping for casual wear or athleisure looks, this is the right time to refresh your winter wardrobe. Take advantage of the offers while they last and grab hoodies that blend comfort, style, and seasonal warmth—perfect for festive lounging and beyond.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.