Made from materials like cotton, jersey, or blends, t-shirts are lightweight, breathable, and perfect for all seasons — especially summer. Whether plain and minimal or bold and expressive with slogans or graphics, t-shirts allow people to showcase their personal style effortlessly.

The DeFacto Striped Polo Collar T-shirt is a classic casual wear option made from 100% pure cotton. Featuring a polo collar and timeless striped design, it offers a clean and polished look while keeping you comfortable throughout the day. Ideal for casual outings, travel, or a relaxed weekend look.

Key Features:

Pure cotton fabric: Soft, breathable, and comfortable for all-day wear.

Classic polo collar: Adds a touch of structure and style.

Relaxed fit: Suitable for most body types.

May shrink slightly after wash due to pure cotton fabric.

Lacks stretch — not ideal for fitted or activewear preferences.

The SASSAFRAS Red & White Polo T-shirt is a bold, stylish pick with a slim fit and classic striped design. The red and white color combo gives it a vibrant feel, while the polo collar keeps the look sharp. It's a great choice for those who prefer a snug, body-hugging fit with a trendy twist.

Key Features:

Slim fit design: Offers a sleek, modern silhouette.

Cotton blend fabric: Soft with slight stretch for better fit and shape retention.

Bold stripes: Eye-catching and trendy.

Tighter fit may not suit all body types.

Color may fade over time with frequent washing.

The STREET 9 Polo Crop T-shirt brings together youthful charm and sporty flair. With its cropped length, bright yellow and white stripes, and pure cotton comfort, it's perfect for summer or layering with high-waisted bottoms for a trendy, street-style look.

Key Features:

Cropped length: Ideal for modern, stylish outfits.

Bright, vibrant colors: Makes a fashion statement.

Pure cotton fabric: Lightweight and breathable.

Not suitable for all occasions due to cropped design.

May roll up or sit high on the torso depending on height and fit.

The DressBerry Boxy Crop T-shirt offers a cool, laid-back look with its boxy fit and printed graphic design. Perfect for casual days, this t-shirt is made from a soft cotton blend, giving you comfort with a trendy streetwear aesthetic. It's especially great for pairing with joggers, denim, or shorts.

Key Features:

Boxy fit: Loose, comfortable, and relaxed.

Graphic print design: Adds a fun and expressive touch.

Cropped silhouette: Great for trendy, off-duty looks.

Not form-fitting: May not suit those who prefer a more tailored look.

May not be suitable for cooler weather without layering.

Women's t-shirts are the ultimate blend of comfort, style, and versatility, making them a must-have in every wardrobe. Whether it's a classic striped polo, a fitted silhouette, or a trendy cropped design, there's a t-shirt to suit every personality and occasion. The t-shirts from DeFacto, SASSAFRAS, STREET 9, and DressBerry showcase a range of styles — from structured and casual to bold and fashion-forward. These options cater to different preferences, body types, and moods, allowing women to express their style effortlessly.

