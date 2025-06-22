Trendy Casual Shirts for Men Buy Now at Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025)

The Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025) offers a variety of casual shirts for men at lower prices. These shirts are suitable for daily wear, work, or outings. You can find solid colours, prints, and checks from trusted brands. The fabric is soft, and the fit is comfortable. It is a good time to buy clothes that are both smart and affordable.

This lightweight oversized cotton shirt by Dennison brings an artisanal charm to modern menswear. Featuring ethnic motifs and a spread collar, it exudes cultural sophistication while staying versatile for casual and festive occasions. The earthy tones and soft fabric make it a stylish yet breathable pick for summer evenings or layered looks. Pair with chinos or denim for effortless appeal.

Pure cotton construction for breathable comfort throughout the day

Ethnic-inspired motifs elevate the visual appeal

Oversized fit ideal for relaxed styling or layered looks

Spread collar adds structure to its loose silhouette

May need light ironing due to natural fabric texture

Taavi’s cream handblock printed shirt highlights traditional craftsmanship in a breezy, casual design. The hand-block prints are subtly executed, keeping the piece refined and contemporary. Crafted from breathable cotton, it’s ideal for daywear and makes a strong statement when paired with earthy tones or linen trousers. The relaxed tailoring offers comfort with effortless polish.

Authentic handblock print gives it artisanal value

Soft cotton fabric ensures all-day wearability

Casual relaxed fit suitable for summer layering

Cream base with minimal detailing adds to its versatility

Might require delicate care to maintain print longevity

Hues Fab presents a playful yet smart update to classic shirting with this animal-printed piece. Crafted in breathable cotton, the shirt balances bold design with a tailored fit that flatters the frame. Ideal for casual outings or expressive weekend wear, it lends individuality to your wardrobe while staying wearable and lightweight.

Eye-catching animal prints for a standout casual look

Classic spread collar enhances its semi-formal edge

Cotton fabric allows good airflow and softness

Structured cut gives a clean, modern silhouette

Bold print may not suit every styling preference

Anouk brings a summer-ready floral printed cotton shirt in a smart cutaway collar style that blends tradition with trend. Ideal for both daywear and festive layering, its soft pastel tones and floral motifs make it a stylish addition to ethnic-inspired casual looks. The breathable cotton and fine tailoring ensure comfort and charm.

Floral print pattern suited for ethnic and modern fusion looks

Cutaway collar introduces a sleek and stylish touch

Light cotton fabric makes it season-appropriate

Good for festive brunches or day events

May appear semi-sheer in strong lighting

Buy comfortable and stylish casual shirts for men during the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025). This is a good chance to update your wardrobe without spending much. These shirts are available in different colours and styles to match your needs. Whether you prefer something simple or printed, you will find good options in this sale.

