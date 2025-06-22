Trendy Casual Shirts for Men Buy Now at Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025)
Shop casual shirts for men during the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025). Save money and choose from a wide range of styles and colours.
The Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025) offers a variety of casual shirts for men at lower prices. These shirts are suitable for daily wear, work, or outings. You can find solid colours, prints, and checks from trusted brands. The fabric is soft, and the fit is comfortable. It is a good time to buy clothes that are both smart and affordable.
Dennison Smart Ethnic Motifs Shirt
Image Source: Myntra.com
This lightweight oversized cotton shirt by Dennison brings an artisanal charm to modern menswear. Featuring ethnic motifs and a spread collar, it exudes cultural sophistication while staying versatile for casual and festive occasions. The earthy tones and soft fabric make it a stylish yet breathable pick for summer evenings or layered looks. Pair with chinos or denim for effortless appeal.
Key features:
- Pure cotton construction for breathable comfort throughout the day
- Ethnic-inspired motifs elevate the visual appeal
- Oversized fit ideal for relaxed styling or layered looks
- Spread collar adds structure to its loose silhouette
- May need light ironing due to natural fabric texture
Taavi Handblock Printed Shirt
Image Source: Myntra.com
Taavi’s cream handblock printed shirt highlights traditional craftsmanship in a breezy, casual design. The hand-block prints are subtly executed, keeping the piece refined and contemporary. Crafted from breathable cotton, it’s ideal for daywear and makes a strong statement when paired with earthy tones or linen trousers. The relaxed tailoring offers comfort with effortless polish.
Key features:
- Authentic handblock print gives it artisanal value
- Soft cotton fabric ensures all-day wearability
- Casual relaxed fit suitable for summer layering
- Cream base with minimal detailing adds to its versatility
- Might require delicate care to maintain print longevity
Hues Fab Animal Printed Shirt
Image Source: Myntra.com
Hues Fab presents a playful yet smart update to classic shirting with this animal-printed piece. Crafted in breathable cotton, the shirt balances bold design with a tailored fit that flatters the frame. Ideal for casual outings or expressive weekend wear, it lends individuality to your wardrobe while staying wearable and lightweight.
Key features:
- Eye-catching animal prints for a standout casual look
- Classic spread collar enhances its semi-formal edge
- Cotton fabric allows good airflow and softness
- Structured cut gives a clean, modern silhouette
- Bold print may not suit every styling preference
Anouk Floral Printed Shirt
Image Source: Myntra.com
Anouk brings a summer-ready floral printed cotton shirt in a smart cutaway collar style that blends tradition with trend. Ideal for both daywear and festive layering, its soft pastel tones and floral motifs make it a stylish addition to ethnic-inspired casual looks. The breathable cotton and fine tailoring ensure comfort and charm.
Key features:
- Floral print pattern suited for ethnic and modern fusion looks
- Cutaway collar introduces a sleek and stylish touch
- Light cotton fabric makes it season-appropriate
- Good for festive brunches or day events
- May appear semi-sheer in strong lighting
Buy comfortable and stylish casual shirts for men during the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025). This is a good chance to update your wardrobe without spending much. These shirts are available in different colours and styles to match your needs. Whether you prefer something simple or printed, you will find good options in this sale.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.