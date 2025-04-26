Trendy Crop Tops to Shop at the Myntra FWD Sale 2025

Crop tops are a must-have for every stylish wardrobe, offering the perfect balance of cool comfort and effortless fashion. Whether you pair them with high-waisted jeans, skirts, or shorts, a good crop top can instantly upgrade your look. And if you are planning to add some trendy pieces to your collection, there is no better time than now! The Myntra Fashion with Delight (FWD) Sale is happening from 28th to 30th April 2025, giving you exciting discounts on top brands and the latest styles. We have handpicked some of the best crop tops you can grab during the sale to keep your fashion game strong all summer.

The BerryBird Sleeveless Square Neck Ribbed Crop Top is a stylish staple that brings comfort and elegance together. Its ribbed fabric and trendy square neckline make it perfect for both casual and dressy looks.

Key Features:

Made from soft, stretchable ribbed fabric for a snug fit.

Sleeveless design keeps you cool during hot summer days.

Square neckline adds a touch of modern chic.

Versatile style pairs easily with jeans, skirts, or shorts.

Light colours may be slightly see-through, so layering could be needed.

The Roadster The Lifestyle Co Solid Knits Square Neck Cotton Crop Top is the perfect mix of comfort and casual style. Its clean design and soft cotton fabric make it a go-to piece for everyday wear.

Key Features:

Crafted from breathable and soft cotton knit fabric.

Square neckline gives a modern and flattering touch.

Solid colour makes it easy to style with different outfits.

Perfect for casual outings, college looks, and weekend hangouts.

Fabric may lose a bit of shape after frequent washes, so gentle care is recommended.

The Aww Hunnie Girls Graphic Printed Cotton Crop Top is a fun and stylish addition to your wardrobe. With its playful graphic print and soft cotton fabric, it’s perfect for casual, laid-back days.

Key Features:

Made with soft and breathable cotton for all-day comfort.

Eye-catching graphic print adds a cool and trendy vibe.

Relaxed fit makes it easy to move around in.

Perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans, shorts, or skirts.

Bright prints may fade slightly after multiple washes, so wash with care.

The Virgio Women Cotton Square Neck Crop Length Checks Top brings a stylish twist to everyday looks. With its classic checkered pattern and soft cotton feel, it’s perfect for casual chic outfits.

Key Features:

Made from lightweight, breathable cotton fabric.

Square neckline offers a flattering and trendy look.

Stylish checked pattern adds a timeless appeal.

Easy to pair with jeans, skirts, and shorts for a smart-casual look.

May shrink slightly after the first wash, so follow care instructions carefully.

Crop tops are the easiest way to make a bold style statement without compromising on comfort. From casual outings to parties, they can fit into almost any occasion with the right styling. With the Myntra FWD Sale running from 28th to 30th April 2025, now is the perfect time to snag your favourites at amazing prices. Do not miss out on these stylish picks and get ready to show off your best summer looks with trendy new additions.

