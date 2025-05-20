trendingNowenglish2903034https://zeenews.india.com/top-deals/apparel/trendy-dresses-under-500-2903034.html
NewsApparel
DRESSES UNDER 500

Trendy Dresses Under ₹500

Affordable and trendy, these dresses under ₹500 are perfect for everyday looks or casual outings. Choose from a variety of prints and styles without stretching your fashion budget.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 20, 2025, 08:00 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us
Trendy Dresses Under ₹500 Image Source: Freepik.com

Stylish dresses don’t need to be expensive. Flipkart’s range of dresses under ₹500 offers you fashionable silhouettes, prints, and colors for every casual or semi-formal occasion. Whether it’s a laid-back brunch, college event, or casual day at work, you’ll find something flattering and affordable. From flowy midis to cute A-line numbers, this collection helps you dress your best without crossing your budget.

AAYU women fit and flare pink maxi dress

Image Source: Flipkart.com


Order Now

The AAYU pink fit and flare maxi dress is a beautiful choice for women who prefer effortless elegance with a hint of playfulness. Made from soft, flowing fabric, it drapes gracefully over the body while creating a flattering silhouette. 

Key features:

  • Lightweight breathable fabric keeps you cool and comfortable in all seasons
  • Fit and flare design adds feminine flair and enhances body proportions
  • Soft pastel pink tone works well for day outings and festive occasions
  • Sleeveless cut and round neckline ensure a clean, graceful upper look
  • Light color may show undergarment outlines if not paired carefully

Honky Tonky women maxi dress

Image Source: Flipkart.com


Order Now

Bright, bold, and beautiful, this red midi dress from Honky Tonky makes a vibrant statement. The full-body coverage with a midi length is paired with a flared hem to give it volume and movement. It’s ideal for festive gatherings or a stylish evening out. .

Key features:

  • Striking red color adds vibrancy and works well for festive events
  • Calf-length hem offers a blend of modesty and modernity
  • Flared bottom gives a dramatic, flowing look that adds movement
  • Lightweight material sits comfortably even on warmer days
  • Bright shade might fade slightly if not washed with care

Fashion2wear women maxi dress

Image Source: Flipkart.com


Order Now

This multicolor maxi dress from Fashion2wear offers a fusion of elegance and trend with its fit-and-flare design and harmonious color blocking. Combining deep blue, earthy brown, and classic white, it’s ideal for occasions that call for a unique but graceful outfit. 

Key features:

  • Unique color combination adds visual interest and contemporary style
  • Full-length coverage with fit-and-flare design flatters a range of body types
  • Ideal for festive, formal, or semi-formal events with versatile styling options
  • High-quality stitching enhances durability and long-term use
  • Multitone print may need careful pairing with minimal accessories

GLAMALUE women maxi dress

Image Source: Flipkart.com


Order Now

GLAMALUE’s black fit and flare dress is a timeless staple for your wardrobe. With a flattering cut and full length, this dress lends sophistication and grace suitable for both formal occasions and casual evenings. 

Key features:

  • Classic black color adds elegance and suits all skin tones
  • Fit and flare silhouette highlights the waist and flows gracefully below
  • Suitable for layering with jackets or shawls for added warmth
  • Can be dressed up or down depending on footwear and jewelry
  • May attract lint or dust easily due to dark fabric

Stay fashion-forward with dresses that don’t break the bank. Flipkart brings you a thoughtfully selected range of dresses under ₹500, ideal for those who value both style and savings. Explore the latest trends in fabric, prints, and fit—all while staying within your budget. Whether it’s a seasonal refresh or a last-minute event, you’ll always be ready with these stylish picks.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK