Trendy Dresses Under ₹500
Affordable and trendy, these dresses under ₹500 are perfect for everyday looks or casual outings. Choose from a variety of prints and styles without stretching your fashion budget.
Stylish dresses don’t need to be expensive. Flipkart’s range of dresses under ₹500 offers you fashionable silhouettes, prints, and colors for every casual or semi-formal occasion. Whether it’s a laid-back brunch, college event, or casual day at work, you’ll find something flattering and affordable. From flowy midis to cute A-line numbers, this collection helps you dress your best without crossing your budget.
AAYU women fit and flare pink maxi dress
The AAYU pink fit and flare maxi dress is a beautiful choice for women who prefer effortless elegance with a hint of playfulness. Made from soft, flowing fabric, it drapes gracefully over the body while creating a flattering silhouette.
Key features:
- Lightweight breathable fabric keeps you cool and comfortable in all seasons
- Fit and flare design adds feminine flair and enhances body proportions
- Soft pastel pink tone works well for day outings and festive occasions
- Sleeveless cut and round neckline ensure a clean, graceful upper look
- Light color may show undergarment outlines if not paired carefully
Honky Tonky women maxi dress
Bright, bold, and beautiful, this red midi dress from Honky Tonky makes a vibrant statement. The full-body coverage with a midi length is paired with a flared hem to give it volume and movement. It’s ideal for festive gatherings or a stylish evening out. .
Key features:
- Striking red color adds vibrancy and works well for festive events
- Calf-length hem offers a blend of modesty and modernity
- Flared bottom gives a dramatic, flowing look that adds movement
- Lightweight material sits comfortably even on warmer days
- Bright shade might fade slightly if not washed with care
Fashion2wear women maxi dress
This multicolor maxi dress from Fashion2wear offers a fusion of elegance and trend with its fit-and-flare design and harmonious color blocking. Combining deep blue, earthy brown, and classic white, it’s ideal for occasions that call for a unique but graceful outfit.
Key features:
- Unique color combination adds visual interest and contemporary style
- Full-length coverage with fit-and-flare design flatters a range of body types
- Ideal for festive, formal, or semi-formal events with versatile styling options
- High-quality stitching enhances durability and long-term use
- Multitone print may need careful pairing with minimal accessories
GLAMALUE women maxi dress
GLAMALUE’s black fit and flare dress is a timeless staple for your wardrobe. With a flattering cut and full length, this dress lends sophistication and grace suitable for both formal occasions and casual evenings.
Key features:
- Classic black color adds elegance and suits all skin tones
- Fit and flare silhouette highlights the waist and flows gracefully below
- Suitable for layering with jackets or shawls for added warmth
- Can be dressed up or down depending on footwear and jewelry
- May attract lint or dust easily due to dark fabric
Stay fashion-forward with dresses that don’t break the bank. Flipkart brings you a thoughtfully selected range of dresses under ₹500, ideal for those who value both style and savings. Explore the latest trends in fabric, prints, and fit—all while staying within your budget. Whether it’s a seasonal refresh or a last-minute event, you’ll always be ready with these stylish picks.
