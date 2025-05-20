Trendy Dresses Under ₹500

Stylish dresses don’t need to be expensive. Flipkart’s range of dresses under ₹500 offers you fashionable silhouettes, prints, and colors for every casual or semi-formal occasion. Whether it’s a laid-back brunch, college event, or casual day at work, you’ll find something flattering and affordable. From flowy midis to cute A-line numbers, this collection helps you dress your best without crossing your budget.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

The AAYU pink fit and flare maxi dress is a beautiful choice for women who prefer effortless elegance with a hint of playfulness. Made from soft, flowing fabric, it drapes gracefully over the body while creating a flattering silhouette.

Key features:

Lightweight breathable fabric keeps you cool and comfortable in all seasons

Fit and flare design adds feminine flair and enhances body proportions

Soft pastel pink tone works well for day outings and festive occasions

Sleeveless cut and round neckline ensure a clean, graceful upper look

Light color may show undergarment outlines if not paired carefully

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

Bright, bold, and beautiful, this red midi dress from Honky Tonky makes a vibrant statement. The full-body coverage with a midi length is paired with a flared hem to give it volume and movement. It’s ideal for festive gatherings or a stylish evening out. .

Key features:

Striking red color adds vibrancy and works well for festive events

Calf-length hem offers a blend of modesty and modernity

Flared bottom gives a dramatic, flowing look that adds movement

Lightweight material sits comfortably even on warmer days

Bright shade might fade slightly if not washed with care

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

This multicolor maxi dress from Fashion2wear offers a fusion of elegance and trend with its fit-and-flare design and harmonious color blocking. Combining deep blue, earthy brown, and classic white, it’s ideal for occasions that call for a unique but graceful outfit.

Key features:

Unique color combination adds visual interest and contemporary style

Full-length coverage with fit-and-flare design flatters a range of body types

Ideal for festive, formal, or semi-formal events with versatile styling options

High-quality stitching enhances durability and long-term use

Multitone print may need careful pairing with minimal accessories

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

GLAMALUE’s black fit and flare dress is a timeless staple for your wardrobe. With a flattering cut and full length, this dress lends sophistication and grace suitable for both formal occasions and casual evenings.

Key features:

Classic black color adds elegance and suits all skin tones

Fit and flare silhouette highlights the waist and flows gracefully below

Suitable for layering with jackets or shawls for added warmth

Can be dressed up or down depending on footwear and jewelry

May attract lint or dust easily due to dark fabric

Stay fashion-forward with dresses that don’t break the bank. Flipkart brings you a thoughtfully selected range of dresses under ₹500, ideal for those who value both style and savings. Explore the latest trends in fabric, prints, and fit—all while staying within your budget. Whether it’s a seasonal refresh or a last-minute event, you’ll always be ready with these stylish picks.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.