Trendy Graphic Oversized T-Shirts Under ₹500 You Need to Grab Now

Oversized tees are an ideal addition to your wardrobe as you strive to update your clothes with the most stylish and comfortable items. Made perfect to be worn on weekends, lounging around, or even as a layering, these tees are versatile and fashionable. The top? The Myntra Grand Garage Edition is a live sale until 25 August, so you can get great discounts - don't miss them. With oversized t-shirts with bold and monochrome prints and iconic head-turning characters, these tees under 500 can help you feel comfortable and stylish in your daily outfits.

This men's t-shirt is crafted to suit the taste of men who admire bold fashion decisions. It is the drop-shoulder design with its oversized cut, which makes it comfortable, as well as streetwear.

Key Features:

Oversized fit for relaxed style

Drop shoulder sleeves add edge

Bold front graphic print

Breathable cotton fabric

The fabric may feel slightly heavy during extreme summer heat.

The relaxed yet stylish boxy t-shirt is the apt choice to make a basic and simple look appear perfectly chic. The large boxy silhouette adds the modern flair, whereas the graphic print makes it look casual. Wearable in everyday outfits, it can be paired with denims, joggers, or shorts.

Key Features:

Relaxed boxy fit

Stylish front graphic design

Soft cotton fabric for comfort

Durable and easy to wash

The oversized cut may not suit people who prefer fitted styles.

For fashionistas who like statement yet relaxed fashion, this Roadster oversized t-shirt is a wardrobe staple. Going for a casual coffee in the morning or a relaxed day indoors, this piece is ideal for everyday use. Pair with biker shorts, jeans, or skirts for eating.

Key Features:

Oversized casual design

Modern front graphic print

Cotton fabric for soft comfort

Easy to pair with multiple bottoms

Colors may fade slightly after repeated washes.

If you are a lover of odd fashion, this SpongeBob graphic t-shirt, Kook N Keec, will immediately jump out at you. It is relaxed and oversized with playfulness that makes it perfect for the nostalgic who enjoys mixing vintage and streetwear.

Key Features:

Oversized relaxed fit

Quirky SpongeBob character print

Soft cotton fabric

Perfect for everyday wear or themed outings

Limited character design options may not appeal to everyone.

Oversized graphic t-shirts are not just trendy, but they are comfort, confidence, and individuality in a single shirt. Whether you are a fan of striking prints, quirky cartoon prints, or fun boxy silhouettes, these under 500 picks have something in store to suit everyone. So do not miss this chance and buy your wardrobe essentials at irresistible prices at Myntra Grand Garage Edition till 25 August. Combining comfort and easy style, each piece is seamless to upgrade your everyday looks. The wait is over, giant t-shirts are on trend, and you new chance to update your fashion at a reasonable price.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.