Trendy Skorts for Women for Daily Wear

Skorts are also gaining popularity with women who adore skirts but desire the comfort of shorts. They are fashionable, comfortable to wear, and appropriate for most occasions. H&M offers a Weekend Deal, where a flat 15% off is on selected styles between 06 Feb - 08 Feb. Amazon has great deals and offers, and the Myntra Fashion Carnival is live now with offers. This is the best period to update your wardrobe with fashionable and usable skorts.

Image Source: hm.com



This H&M denim skort is targeted at all women who are passionate about street style and casual clothing. It creates an appearance of a mini skirt and the comfort of shorts at the same time. Its clean design and natural denim material are appropriate for college, shopping, and outings.

Key Features

Soft denim material

Skirt look with inner shorts

Comfortable regular fit

Easy to style with tops

Suitable for casual wear

Limited stretch in fabric

Image Source: hm.com



The wrap skort by H&M is a stylish and contemporary skort to be added to regular clothes. The overlapping front design makes it look like a skirt whereas the hidden shorts make it comfortable and confident. It is suitable on summer days and for breakfast outings as well as casual weekends.

Key Features

Wrap-front design

Lightweight fabric

Inner shorts for support

Trendy and modern look

Easy movement

The wrap panel may shift slightly while walking

Image Source- Amazon.in



The RAW PURPLE denim skort is designed for women who are fond of bold and youthful fashion. Its wrap design is asymmetrical and frayed at both ends, making it trendy. The stretch denim fabric also makes it very comfortable, such that it can be used daily, during vacations, or even during an informal meet-up.

Key Features

Stretch denim fabric

Frayed hem detailing

Slim fit design

Asymmetrical wrap style

Trendy light blue shade

Frayed edges may not suit formal styling

Image Source- Myntra.com



This is a layered cotton skort by Chemistry that fits the needs of women who like soft and breathable fabrics. It is produced out of pure cotton, and therefore it is light on the skin and is suited in hot weather. The layered construction is volumetric and stylish, without being too uncomfortable.

Key Features

Pure cotton fabric

Soft and breathable feel

Layered skirt design

Comfortable inner shorts

Suitable for summer wear

Wrinkles easily after washing

Skorts are the best combination of style and comfort among women of this century. H&M is a clean and stylish design, RAW PURPLE bold denim trends, and Chemistry comfortable soft cotton. As H&M offers a Weekend Deal of 15% off between 06 Feb - 08 Feb, nice discounts on Amazon, and the Fashion Carnival on Myntra is live now, this will be the time to get smart with shopping. The skirts are made to be worn every day, easily styled, and comfortable which makes them worth owning by every woman and can also be used in the long term.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.