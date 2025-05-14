Fashion within budget? Yes, please! These women's tops within ₹399 are evidence that you don't have to burn a hole in your pocket to be fashion-savvy. Whether going out with friends or lounging loose at home, these 4 chic tops will give your wardrobe a makeover. From puffed sleeves to ribbed crops, we've got the perfect pairs of warmth and cuteness—all within ₹399. Let's discover budget fashion that's not short on style!.

Clean, crisp, ultra-versatile, this JC JUMMY COUTURE white top will be an elegant addition to every wardrobe. Dressed with regular sleeves and a solid finish, it easily adapts with jeans, a skirt, or pants—whether attending college, meeting up casually, or going into the office.

Simple, elegant, solid brown attire.

Regular fit with comfort to begin your daily chores.

Breathable, cotton-blended fabric keeps you comfortable during long hours

Simple to match with any bottom

The material is a bit transparent, so you will likely need one underneath.

Delicate and feminine, this Sheetal Associates floral print top brings a subtle, romantic flair to your wardrobe. With adorable puff sleeves and stylish black foundation with floral details, it's a great choice for lunch dates or nightly outings.

Puff sleeves for a fashionable fit

Black bottom half with floral print

Light and breathable crepe fabric

Practical day-night style

Budget-friendly option

Sizes are slightly shorter than regular.

The Stylecast X Slyck V-neck shirt adds casual fashion to your wardrobe. With floral prints and a relaxed fit, the shirt is your go-to brunch companion, work-from-home day friend, or weekend mall trip buddy. The V-neckline gives a relaxed look with a dash of sophistication.

Delicate floral print

Light, airy polyester material

Relaxed V-neckline

Perfect for layering

Light on skin

Material can wrinkle if not ironed well.

In need of something relaxed and stylish? This Mad Over Print black crop top features a ribbed finish and front button detail for a fitted silhouette that's in style and suitable for wear. It's perfect for college, concerts, or bold everyday fashion.

Ribbed texture for flexibility and comfort

Front button detail

Cropped fit, ideal to pair with high-rise bottoms

Soft, cotton-rich knit is soft every day.

Simple to layer and style

Inappropriate for dressing up because it is cropped.

Style, comfort, and value shouldn't be a pair of opposing aims. These women's tops at ₹399 or less demonstrate that you can impress with your appearance without overspending. If you adore elegant whites, floral puff sleeves, convenient fits, or trendy crop tops, this lineup has something for every fashion state of mind. Ideal for college attire, casual days, or comfort wear every day, these affordable choices make for intelligent wardrobe investments. So why wait? Stay on trend and scoop up your favorite styles today—because it doesn't have to be more to feel great.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one buys the product from any of the links in this article.