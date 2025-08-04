Trendy Tops to Turn Heads: Women’s Tops from Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale
Check out the latest women's tops on Myntra, featuring stylish options like sleeve designs with sleek solid colors, and trendy crop tops. Don’t miss out on the Right to Fashion sale starting on July 31st, 2025, where you can grab some of the best deals!
Upgrade your wardrobe with the newest must-have women's tops! Be it elegant whites, sexy off-shoulders, or daring cut-outs, Myntra is here giving you all the new looks this season. Whether it be the square neck basic of ZEUGEN or the off-shoulder outfit of Stylecast X Slyck, these tops may be used to go casual, brunch, a date night, etc. And what do you know? Myntra Right to Fashion Sale presents jaw-dropping offers that start on 31st July, 2025. It is time to update your look and go shopping, taking into consideration the best finds before they sell out.
Video Courtesy: Myntra
1. ZEUGEN Women Solid Square Neck Regular Top
Image Source- Myntra.com
Simple in design, subtly but classy, this square neck top by ZEUGEN can easily pull up any event. It also has the right color, tone, and flattering neckline (square), which is sophisticated and enhances the appeal of jeans and skirts.
Key Features:
- Square neckline for an elevated look
- Regular fit for all-day comfort
- Solid color for easy pairing
- Full sleeves for modest style
- Lightweight & breathable fabric
- Fabric may cling slightly in humid weather.
2. STREET 9 Ethnic Motifs Printed Sleeveless High-Low Top
Image Source- Myntra.com
Packing both ethnic flair and contemporary profile, this STREET 9 high-low Top is cool, trendy, and summer-friendly. The ethnic touches furnish an artistic edge to this sleeveless piece, which is perfect as an aspect of festive-casual mediums.
Key Features:
- Ethnic print with sleeveless design
- High-low hem for a modern twist
- Lightweight & flowy
- Keyhole back for added detail
- Pairs well with pants or palazzos
- Sheer fabric may require layering.
3. Glitchez Cut Out Detailing Fitted Crop Top
Image Source- Myntra.com
Talking about bold and daring, this glitchez crop top has cut-out detailing that leaves people staring. It has a super fitted and trendy appeal, and you can wear it to a party, clubbing, or accent it with a pair of high-waist bottoms to have a sturdy appearance.
Key Features:
- Cut-out front design
- Fitted silhouette
- Stretchable fabric for a snug fit
- Cropped length—great for high-waist pairings
- Statement-making design
- May not suit formal or work settings.
4. Stylecast X Slyck Self Design Off-Shoulder Top
Image Source- Myntra.com
Be sexy and casual at the same time with this off-shoulder top by Stylecast X Slyck. It has soft self-design patterns with feminine flair, so it is your one-stop in day-to-night transitions- brunch to evening date without a wink.
Key Features:
- Off-shoulder neckline
- Self-design for subtle texture
- Elasticated fit for comfort
- Soft and breathable material
- Elegant yet casual style
- Needs occasional readjusting at the shoulders.
Be it plain kempts, painterly ethnic florals, whimsical cut-in, or girly off the shoulders, this woman's top line right here on Myntra is made to keep you in vogue all year through. There is a different aesthetic in every piece, a classic, a boho, edgy, or romantic one, and they all go perfectly with your favorite jeans, shorts, or skirts that you can mix and match. It is high time to find these smart tops at irresistible rates with the Myntra Right to Fashion Sale commencing on 31st July, 2025. Put them in your cart and watch your style game fly. There is no better game in town than a great top that fits well on sale.
