Trendy Tops to Turn Heads: Women’s Tops from Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale

Upgrade your wardrobe with the newest must-have women's tops! Be it elegant whites, sexy off-shoulders, or daring cut-outs, Myntra is here giving you all the new looks this season. Whether it be the square neck basic of ZEUGEN or the off-shoulder outfit of Stylecast X Slyck, these tops may be used to go casual, brunch, a date night, etc. And what do you know? Myntra Right to Fashion Sale presents jaw-dropping offers that start on 31st July, 2025. It is time to update your look and go shopping, taking into consideration the best finds before they sell out.

Simple in design, subtly but classy, this square neck top by ZEUGEN can easily pull up any event. It also has the right color, tone, and flattering neckline (square), which is sophisticated and enhances the appeal of jeans and skirts.

Key Features:

Square neckline for an elevated look

Regular fit for all-day comfort

Solid color for easy pairing

Full sleeves for modest style

Lightweight & breathable fabric

Fabric may cling slightly in humid weather.

Packing both ethnic flair and contemporary profile, this STREET 9 high-low Top is cool, trendy, and summer-friendly. The ethnic touches furnish an artistic edge to this sleeveless piece, which is perfect as an aspect of festive-casual mediums.

Key Features:

Ethnic print with sleeveless design

High-low hem for a modern twist

Lightweight & flowy

Keyhole back for added detail

Pairs well with pants or palazzos

Sheer fabric may require layering.

Talking about bold and daring, this glitchez crop top has cut-out detailing that leaves people staring. It has a super fitted and trendy appeal, and you can wear it to a party, clubbing, or accent it with a pair of high-waist bottoms to have a sturdy appearance.

Key Features:

Cut-out front design

Fitted silhouette

Stretchable fabric for a snug fit

Cropped length—great for high-waist pairings

Statement-making design

May not suit formal or work settings.

Be sexy and casual at the same time with this off-shoulder top by Stylecast X Slyck. It has soft self-design patterns with feminine flair, so it is your one-stop in day-to-night transitions- brunch to evening date without a wink.

Key Features:

Off-shoulder neckline

Self-design for subtle texture

Elasticated fit for comfort

Soft and breathable material

Elegant yet casual style

Needs occasional readjusting at the shoulders.

Be it plain kempts, painterly ethnic florals, whimsical cut-in, or girly off the shoulders, this woman's top line right here on Myntra is made to keep you in vogue all year through. There is a different aesthetic in every piece, a classic, a boho, edgy, or romantic one, and they all go perfectly with your favorite jeans, shorts, or skirts that you can mix and match. It is high time to find these smart tops at irresistible rates with the Myntra Right to Fashion Sale commencing on 31st July, 2025. Put them in your cart and watch your style game fly. There is no better game in town than a great top that fits well on sale.

