Trendy Women Tops To Renew Your Style: Myntra

Fashion is about expressing individuality and one of the easiest but most influential ways of expressing it is by way of tops. It does not matter whether it is a fitted crop, an off-shoulder, or a flutter sleeve, the right top can also change your look in a blink of a second. Tops in the present days are very versatile shoes that lie in between the casual and glamorous. Depending on occasion, they can be dressed in a skirt, jeans or trousers. Whether it is playful cuts giving a modern touch to classic designs that are elegant by all means, there is something that fits every mood and character. At Myntra, it is the right time to invest in trendy tops that allow you to play around with the looks without getting uncomfortable or unsure. These are some of the handpicked options that should be looked into.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This ruffly crop top is ideal in a bold but classy look. It was created to flatter, and fits well with high-waist bottoms, which makes it a good accessory during outings and relaxing evenings.

Key Features:

Fashionable cut out edge provides the statement style.

Silhouette is fitted crop which adds to the figure.

soft clothing that can be used in everyday life.

Goes well with skirts or jeans.

Not appropriate in the formal environment.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

A good off-shoulder that will put an immediate style to any appearance. This top is ideal during brunches, evening strolls or dates as it is comfortable but a bit glamorous.

Key Features:

Neckline is emphasized by the off-shoulder style.

Single colour so that it can be styled in different ways.

Soft fabric for relaxed fit

Can be matched with jeans or pants.

Fabric might slip over the shoulder while moving.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

A flutter sleeve that is breezy and stylish and that is comfortable and charming. This top is effortless fashion all-time, whether it is a casual or semi-formal event.

Key Features:

Flutter sleeves are feminine.

Airy and light fabric.

Classic fit that can be worn all day long.

Couples with skirts and palazzos.

Fabric can be easily wrinkled following the washing process.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

A fitted crop that has a self-design pattern that takes a plain appearance and transforms it into a trendy one. It can wear in layers or alone as the scoop neck design is incredibly versatile.

Key Features:

Scoop neck for modern appeal

Self-design puts in minor detail.

Crop length for a trendy look

Comfy stretchable fabric.

Some may think that length is not long enough.

The tops are not just clothes but they are mood boosters and statement makers. Cute cut out crops or pretty off-shoulder and breezy flutter sleeves are unique in their own way. These styles make it easy to dress anyhow as they are versatile and flexible. As the Myntra Big Fashion Festival is now in progress, now is the moment to make up your wardrobe with trendy, versatile and comfortable tops. Combine them with your beloved bottoms and follow the fashion that speaks to you.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.