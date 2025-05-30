Turn Heads with These Stunning Longline Shrugs for Women

If your wardrobe needs a style upgrade, there’s one timeless piece you should definitely add the longline shrug. Whether you're dressing up a basic outfit or layering for a breezy day, shrugs offer a stylish and comfortable twist to your look. This Myntra-exclusive collection showcases versatile, fashionable, and lightweight shrugs from DressBerry, SCORPIUS, SUTI, and SASSAFRAS. Each piece has its own charm, ensuring there's something for every fashion lover. No matter your style preference floral, solid, sheer, or cotton these are must-haves in your wardrobe this season.

This stunning pink longline shrug by DressBerry is the perfect blend of subtle charm and modern elegance. Designed for women who love to keep it simple yet classy, it features a flowy fit that complements both casual and semi-formal outfits. Whether it’s brunch or a stroll in the city, this shrug adds that soft, feminine flair effortlessly.

Key Features:

Soft, breathable fabric ideal for daily wear

Beautiful pastel pink shade suitable for all skin tones

Versatile design – dress it up or down with ease

Open-front style for relaxed and layered looks

May not provide enough warmth during cooler evenings.

Bold and breezy, this SCORPIUS floral printed sheer shrug is for those who love a statement piece. The flowy sheer fabric paired with vibrant floral prints makes this shrug a head-turner. Ideal for beach vacations or festive get-togethers, it adds a touch of drama while keeping things light and airy.

Key Features:

Sheer fabric for a trendy and ethereal vibe

Bright floral prints to make any outfit pop

Full-length cut for enhanced style and coverage

Open-front design – great for layering

The sheer material might require careful handling to avoid snags.

For lovers of ethnic chic, this SUTI tie-up tiered shrug is a dream. Made from breathable cotton, it combines traditional elements with a modern silhouette. The self-design and tiered layering offer a unique look, making it ideal for casual gatherings, festive affairs, or even daily college wear.

Key Features:

100% cotton fabric – skin-friendly and comfortable

Tiered design for added flair

Front tie-up style for adjustable fit

Subtle self-design pattern that adds sophistication

May crumple easily due to the pure cotton fabric.

Bring sunshine to your wardrobe with this mustard yellow shirt-style shrug from SASSAFRAS. The structured look and vibrant hue make it ideal for office wear, shopping days, or quick coffee runs. It pairs well with both dresses and jeans, offering a bright and bold style statement while maintaining a polished vibe.

Key Features:

Bold mustard yellow shade that stands out

Shirt-style collar and button detailing for a smart look

Longline silhouette that flatters all body types

Breathable fabric perfect for daytime outing

Might be too bold for those who prefer neutral tones.

When it comes to versatile and stylish layering options, these longline shrugs from Myntra offer unbeatable style, comfort, and value. From pastel elegance and floral flair to cotton comfort and vibrant hues, there's a shrug here for every occasion and personality. Whether you're planning a weekend brunch, heading to college, or just updating your wardrobe essentials, these pieces will keep you fashion-forward all season. Explore these top picks only on Myntra and elevate your layering game effortlessly.