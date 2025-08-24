Under 500: Best T-Shirts for Women from Myntra Grand Garage Edition
Find the most comfortable and stylish oversized T-shirts perfect for women. Go chic with amazing print, comfortable fit, and fashionable designs at the Myntra Grand Garage Edition, live till 25 August.
A baggy T-shirt has proved to be one wardrobe staple that combines comfort and simplicity to exude style. They can be worn to a casual outing or when lounging around at home. In case you are a fan of loose fit silhouettes, quirky prints, and natural fabrics, here is a list you should check out on Myntra. The most exciting part is that Myntra Grand Garage Edition is open till 25 August, so don't miss this opportunity to shop for your favorite T-shirts at a discount. Wear new, updated, more trendy items that are versatile.
1. Roadster Printed Oversized Drop Shoulder Longline T-Shirt
The Roadster oversized drop shoulder longline T-shirt is a perfect combo of streetwear comfort. Its loose fit design paired with trendy prints gives a stylish touch, great for both daily wearouts and, at the same time. It pairs well with joggers, jeans, or shorts.
Key Features
- Oversized fit with drop shoulders
- Longline design for modern style
- Soft cotton fabric for comfort
- Versatile streetwear look
- It might feel a little long for shorter body frames.
2. Leotude Women Graphic Printed Oversized Cotton T-Shirt
Leotude adds the edge to the daily fashion collection with its graphic printed oversized cotton T-shirt. Tastefully designed and comfortable, this tee is a must have to have item in your wardrobe. Go with ripped jeans or sneakers to add a sporty chic look to your outfit.
Key Features
- Bold and fun graphic prints
- Relaxed oversized silhouette
- 100% cotton for breathable comfort
- Ideal for daily wear
- Print quality may fade slightly with frequent washes.
3. Bewakoof Women Worst Enemies Boyfriend Relaxed Fit T-Shirt
Be a statement in a Bewakoof boyfriend relaxed T-shirt. The slogan print and boyfriend style cut demonstrate a comfortable but cool style. The garment is ideal to wear by people who like expressive and casual aesthetics. It is such an easy way to add a casual, relaxed look to your wardrobe when it is paired with shorts, denim, and joggers.
Key Features
- Quirky slogan print
- Relaxed boyfriend fit
- Breathable cotton fabric
- Casual yet trendy design
- Slogan styles may not suit minimal fashion lovers.
4. Roadster Printed Drop Shoulder Cotton T-Shirt
The reason why Roadster never disappoints is versatile casual wear and this printed drop shoulder cotton T-shirt is a testament to that. The hosted chic print and a comfy oversized style make it easy to wear every day. Wear it with cargo pants or denim to take your street-ready look.
Key Features
- Stylish printed design
- Drop shoulder oversized style
- Pure cotton for all-day comfort
- Perfect for casual streetwear
- Limited color options may restrict styling variety.
Sloppy T-shirts can no longer be considered as merely comfortable clothing- they have become an elegant fashion statement that balances between attractiveness and comfort. Whether you prefer a loud print, a slogan tee, or an everyday basic, these carefully curated pieces by Roadster, Leotude, and Bewakoof are where it is at. Lightweight, sinuous shapes, their cool styling and relaxed aesthetics, make them an essential addition to any modern wardrobe. As the Myntra Grand Garage Edition opens till 25 August, this is a good opportunity to purchase the oversized tees at slashed pricing. Revamp your closet, look great, and have an easy fashion life where comfort does not feel neglected.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
