Under 500: Best T-Shirts for Women from Myntra Grand Garage Edition

A baggy T-shirt has proved to be one wardrobe staple that combines comfort and simplicity to exude style. They can be worn to a casual outing or when lounging around at home. In case you are a fan of loose fit silhouettes, quirky prints, and natural fabrics, here is a list you should check out on Myntra. The most exciting part is that Myntra Grand Garage Edition is open till 25 August, so don't miss this opportunity to shop for your favorite T-shirts at a discount. Wear new, updated, more trendy items that are versatile.

The Roadster oversized drop shoulder longline T-shirt is a perfect combo of streetwear comfort. Its loose fit design paired with trendy prints gives a stylish touch, great for both daily wearouts and, at the same time. It pairs well with joggers, jeans, or shorts.

Key Features

Oversized fit with drop shoulders

Longline design for modern style

Soft cotton fabric for comfort

Versatile streetwear look

It might feel a little long for shorter body frames.

Leotude adds the edge to the daily fashion collection with its graphic printed oversized cotton T-shirt. Tastefully designed and comfortable, this tee is a must have to have item in your wardrobe. Go with ripped jeans or sneakers to add a sporty chic look to your outfit.

Key Features

Bold and fun graphic prints

Relaxed oversized silhouette

100% cotton for breathable comfort

Ideal for daily wear

Print quality may fade slightly with frequent washes.

Be a statement in a Bewakoof boyfriend relaxed T-shirt. The slogan print and boyfriend style cut demonstrate a comfortable but cool style. The garment is ideal to wear by people who like expressive and casual aesthetics. It is such an easy way to add a casual, relaxed look to your wardrobe when it is paired with shorts, denim, and joggers.

Key Features

Quirky slogan print

Relaxed boyfriend fit

Breathable cotton fabric

Casual yet trendy design

Slogan styles may not suit minimal fashion lovers.

The reason why Roadster never disappoints is versatile casual wear and this printed drop shoulder cotton T-shirt is a testament to that. The hosted chic print and a comfy oversized style make it easy to wear every day. Wear it with cargo pants or denim to take your street-ready look.

Key Features

Stylish printed design

Drop shoulder oversized style

Pure cotton for all-day comfort

Perfect for casual streetwear

Limited color options may restrict styling variety.

Sloppy T-shirts can no longer be considered as merely comfortable clothing- they have become an elegant fashion statement that balances between attractiveness and comfort. Whether you prefer a loud print, a slogan tee, or an everyday basic, these carefully curated pieces by Roadster, Leotude, and Bewakoof are where it is at. Lightweight, sinuous shapes, their cool styling and relaxed aesthetics, make them an essential addition to any modern wardrobe. As the Myntra Grand Garage Edition opens till 25 August, this is a good opportunity to purchase the oversized tees at slashed pricing. Revamp your closet, look great, and have an easy fashion life where comfort does not feel neglected.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.