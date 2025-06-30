Under ₹700 Women’s Kurta Collection – Myntra Clearance Sale
Discover stylish kurtas under ₹700—floral threadwork, bandhani, ethnic motifs, and geometric halters. Soft cotton, trendy cuts, and amazing sale prices make refreshing your wardrobe effortless!
Ring in summer in style with this thoughtfully edited selection of kurtas below ₹700 during Myntra's Clearance Sale from June 25 to 30! Welcome new fashion such as floral threadwork, bandhani print, ethnic motifs, and halter necks—all made in light, airy cotton ideal for hot weather. Office-allowable, weekend-acceptable, or for a festive brunch, these kurtas bring style without digging a hole in your wallet. Grab your favorite now—sizes are dwindling and the sale is over soon.
1. Sangria Black Floral Threadwork Cotton Straight Kurta
Image Source- Myntra.com
This Sangria Kurta is a stunning mix of dark elegance and summer beauty with black flower patterns and subtle thread embroidery. Made of pure cotton in straight style, it provides effortless drape and a pretty V-neck fit—perfect for office wear or night hangouts with friends.
Key Features:
- Black cotton base with white flower patterns
- Thread-work embroidery for decoration
- Simple V-neck styling
- Straight silhouette for comfortable fashion
- Pure breathable cotton fabric
- Dark colour may attract visible lint or pet hair.
2. Meeranshi Bandhani Printed Cotton Kurta
Image Source- Myntra.com
Add some color to your wardrobe with Bandhani Printed Kurta by Meeranshi. Catchy and colorful, the bandhani tie-dye has a rustic touch. It is made of breathable cotton, so you can wear it throughout the whole summer, and long enough to go well with leggings or palazzos.
Key Features:
- Traditional bandhani print
- Full-sleeve design for coverage
- Pure cotton fabric
- Long, straight hemline
- Festive yet casual enough for everyday wear
- Tie-dye prints shall be uneven, distinguishing yet asymmetrical.
3. Anaynaa Ethnic Motifs Threadwork Cotton Kurta
Image Source- Myntra.com
Sophisticated ethnic motifs and thread work provide an Ayana Kurta with a touch of class to your summer wear. Comfortable fit and pure cotton allow comfort on sunny weather days.
Key Features:
- Stylized ethnic thread motifs
- Pure cotton for breathing space
- Straight-fit with slit detailing
- Mid-length for multi-way pairing
- Discreet embroidery with an ethnic touch
- Placement of the motif can be subtly different—handmade beauty with imperfections.
4. Anouk Geometric Printed Halter Neck Kurta
Image Source- Myntra.com
Grab modern chic with Anouk's Halter Neck Kurta with audacious geometric prints. Sleeveless silhouette and halter neck introduce boldness, and soft cotton fabric will ensure comfort. Pair up with trousers or skirts for a stylish summer brunch or alfresco brunch parties.
Key Features:
- Modern halter-neck style
- Geometric print in smart colors
- Sleeveless for ventilation
- Light rayon viscose blend
- Ideal for brunch or a day out
- Halter style may require a strapless bra—no one's preference.
These four kurtas—now available under ₹700—offer fresh, stylish options in Myntra's Clearance Sale from June 25–30. Whichever you pick, be it Sangria threadwork blooms, Meeranshi bandhani charm, Anayna ethnic stitches, or Anouk halter-neck geometric works, the styles are all stylish, comfortable as and carry cultural significance to the attire. They are made of breathable cotton anare d available at reasonable prices so that every pocket fits. It is ideal to be worn on summer trips, office holidays, or brunch on a festive occasion. It is too good to miss: it is selling at a low level with great discounts, so get them fast as they are like hotcakes. Shop now and start summer in style and confidence.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
