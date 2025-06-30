Under ₹700 Women’s Kurta Collection – Myntra Clearance Sale

Ring in summer in style with this thoughtfully edited selection of kurtas below ₹700 during Myntra's Clearance Sale from June 25 to 30! Welcome new fashion such as floral threadwork, bandhani print, ethnic motifs, and halter necks—all made in light, airy cotton ideal for hot weather. Office-allowable, weekend-acceptable, or for a festive brunch, these kurtas bring style without digging a hole in your wallet. Grab your favorite now—sizes are dwindling and the sale is over soon.

This Sangria Kurta is a stunning mix of dark elegance and summer beauty with black flower patterns and subtle thread embroidery. Made of pure cotton in straight style, it provides effortless drape and a pretty V-neck fit—perfect for office wear or night hangouts with friends.

Key Features:

Black cotton base with white flower patterns

Thread-work embroidery for decoration

Simple V-neck styling

Straight silhouette for comfortable fashion

Pure breathable cotton fabric

Dark colour may attract visible lint or pet hair.

Add some color to your wardrobe with Bandhani Printed Kurta by Meeranshi. Catchy and colorful, the bandhani tie-dye has a rustic touch. It is made of breathable cotton, so you can wear it throughout the whole summer, and long enough to go well with leggings or palazzos.

Key Features:

Traditional bandhani print

Full-sleeve design for coverage

Pure cotton fabric

Long, straight hemline

Festive yet casual enough for everyday wear

Tie-dye prints shall be uneven, distinguishing yet asymmetrical.

Sophisticated ethnic motifs and thread work provide an Ayana Kurta with a touch of class to your summer wear. Comfortable fit and pure cotton allow comfort on sunny weather days.

Key Features:

Stylized ethnic thread motifs

Pure cotton for breathing space

Straight-fit with slit detailing

Mid-length for multi-way pairing

Discreet embroidery with an ethnic touch

Placement of the motif can be subtly different—handmade beauty with imperfections.

Grab modern chic with Anouk's Halter Neck Kurta with audacious geometric prints. Sleeveless silhouette and halter neck introduce boldness, and soft cotton fabric will ensure comfort. Pair up with trousers or skirts for a stylish summer brunch or alfresco brunch parties.

Key Features:

Modern halter-neck style

Geometric print in smart colors

Sleeveless for ventilation

Light rayon viscose blend

Ideal for brunch or a day out

Halter style may require a strapless bra—no one's preference.

These four kurtas—now available under ₹700—offer fresh, stylish options in Myntra's Clearance Sale from June 25–30. Whichever you pick, be it Sangria threadwork blooms, Meeranshi bandhani charm, Anayna ethnic stitches, or Anouk halter-neck geometric works, the styles are all stylish, comfortable as and carry cultural significance to the attire. They are made of breathable cotton anare d available at reasonable prices so that every pocket fits. It is ideal to be worn on summer trips, office holidays, or brunch on a festive occasion. It is too good to miss: it is selling at a low level with great discounts, so get them fast as they are like hotcakes. Shop now and start summer in style and confidence.

