Under Rs1000? Yes Please! Gen Z-Approved Jeans That Look Luxe

Looking to upgrade your denim collection without splurging a lot? These trendy wide-leg jeans are the perfect pick for your wishlist and for grils who want comfort and class, both in one. Whether you are off to brunch or a casual college day, these jeans serve versatile looks effortlessly. With flattering fits, stretchable fabric, and smart high-rise cuts – these jeans are made for real women with real style. Best part? They are all budget-friendly and super easy to style!

Video Courtesy - Myntra

Image Source - Myntra.com



Order Now

SASSAFRAS patchwork jeans create a variation in your daily wardrobe with the use of contrasting bits of fabric and wide leg magic. The stretchable material and the high-rise will allow you not to sacrifice comfort under the condition of displaying edgy style.

Key Features :

The contrast patch detailing is a trendy statement piece

The fabric is great for all-day comfort and flexibility

The Wide-leg silhouette gives that drama and movement to your outfit

High-rise waist: Shapes and supports the midsection

Perfect for fashionistas because of the bold streetwear vibe

Might not be suitable for formal settings due to the patchwork design



Image Source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Glitchez presents combine both comfort of all day wearing and street fashion. These jeans have stretchable material that clings to your waist and drops broadly beneath the knees. It serves you versatility so it can be worn with both a kurti or a top.

Key Features :

The stretchable fabric allows an easy movement and comfort

The Wide-leg design makes it perfect for a breezy and relaxed look

It flatters all the body shapes with the mid-rise waist

Soft denim: No stiffness, just cozy wear all day

Classic blue tone: Matches almost every top in your closet

It matches almost every top because of the classic blue tone.

Slightly loose on petite frames – consider sizing down for a snug fit

Image Source - Myntra.com



Order Now

These Stylecast X Kotty jeans are a wardrobe essential as they blend your minimal aesthetics with Gen Z street-style charm. They offer a relaxed yet structured look.They have a high-rise fit and comfortable stretch. Style it with sneakers and you are ready!

Key Features :

The high-rise waist smooths and defines the waistline

The straight-fit design is perfect for both casual and semi-formal looks

Soft on the skin and moves with your body because of stretchable fabric.

It is versatile hence matches with bright and neutral tones both

Clean finish: Easy to dress up or down

Slightly thin fabric may need layering during colder months

Image Source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The SASSAFRAS BASICS High-Rise Jeans are guaranteed not to fade. Wear it with a blazer, it makes a perfect semi-formal. And a high rise waist? A one hundred percent success with a modest yet playful look.

Key Features :

The high-rise fit offers a slimming effect and tummy control

Guarantee no-fade finish so color stays intact even after multiple washes

Jeans are great for formal and casual styling giving that clean look

The durable stitching makes it last through many wears

The jeans do not cling or restrict because of the comfortable cotton blend.

No stretch – might feel a bit tight on curvier bodies

Wide-leg jeans are back – and in the best way possible! Whether you want casual essentials, quirky contrast styles, or simple classics, these three jeans have something to suit every fashion taste. They are comfortable, affordable and stylish. SASSAFRAS is known for its striking pattern and structure, Glitchez is the perfect choice for softness and stretch. So instead of settling with plain jeans, why not get something remarkable? Put on one of these jeans to make your regular outfit of the day stand out. Which style—bold, comfortable, or classic—are you looking for right now? Shop for your new looks now!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.