Under Rs1000? Yes Please! Gen Z-Approved Jeans That Look Luxe
Explore three stylish wide-leg jeans for women – from clean high-rise classics to bold patchwork styles. Fashion meets comfort with perfect fitsand stretchable fabric, all under Rs1000!
Looking to upgrade your denim collection without splurging a lot? These trendy wide-leg jeans are the perfect pick for your wishlist and for grils who want comfort and class, both in one. Whether you are off to brunch or a casual college day, these jeans serve versatile looks effortlessly. With flattering fits, stretchable fabric, and smart high-rise cuts – these jeans are made for real women with real style. Best part? They are all budget-friendly and super easy to style!
Video Courtesy - Myntra
SASSAFRAS Women High-Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Image Source - Myntra.com
SASSAFRAS patchwork jeans create a variation in your daily wardrobe with the use of contrasting bits of fabric and wide leg magic. The stretchable material and the high-rise will allow you not to sacrifice comfort under the condition of displaying edgy style.
Key Features :
- The contrast patch detailing is a trendy statement piece
- The fabric is great for all-day comfort and flexibility
- The Wide-leg silhouette gives that drama and movement to your outfit
- High-rise waist: Shapes and supports the midsection
- Perfect for fashionistas because of the bold streetwear vibe
- Might not be suitable for formal settings due to the patchwork design
Glitchez Women Wide Leg Stretchable Jeans
Glitchez presents combine both comfort of all day wearing and street fashion. These jeans have stretchable material that clings to your waist and drops broadly beneath the knees. It serves you versatility so it can be worn with both a kurti or a top.
Key Features :
- The stretchable fabric allows an easy movement and comfort
- The Wide-leg design makes it perfect for a breezy and relaxed look
- It flatters all the body shapes with the mid-rise waist
- Soft denim: No stiffness, just cozy wear all day
- Classic blue tone: Matches almost every top in your closet
- It matches almost every top because of the classic blue tone.
- Slightly loose on petite frames – consider sizing down for a snug fit
Stylecast X Kotty Women Straight Fit Jeans
Image Source - Myntra.com
These Stylecast X Kotty jeans are a wardrobe essential as they blend your minimal aesthetics with Gen Z street-style charm. They offer a relaxed yet structured look.They have a high-rise fit and comfortable stretch. Style it with sneakers and you are ready!
Key Features :
- The high-rise waist smooths and defines the waistline
- The straight-fit design is perfect for both casual and semi-formal looks
- Soft on the skin and moves with your body because of stretchable fabric.
- It is versatile hence matches with bright and neutral tones both
- Clean finish: Easy to dress up or down
- Slightly thin fabric may need layering during colder months
SASSAFRAS BASICS Women No Fade Jeans
Image Source - Myntra.com
The SASSAFRAS BASICS High-Rise Jeans are guaranteed not to fade. Wear it with a blazer, it makes a perfect semi-formal. And a high rise waist? A one hundred percent success with a modest yet playful look.
Key Features :
- The high-rise fit offers a slimming effect and tummy control
- Guarantee no-fade finish so color stays intact even after multiple washes
- Jeans are great for formal and casual styling giving that clean look
- The durable stitching makes it last through many wears
- The jeans do not cling or restrict because of the comfortable cotton blend.
- No stretch – might feel a bit tight on curvier bodies
Wide-leg jeans are back – and in the best way possible! Whether you want casual essentials, quirky contrast styles, or simple classics, these three jeans have something to suit every fashion taste. They are comfortable, affordable and stylish. SASSAFRAS is known for its striking pattern and structure, Glitchez is the perfect choice for softness and stretch. So instead of settling with plain jeans, why not get something remarkable? Put on one of these jeans to make your regular outfit of the day stand out. Which style—bold, comfortable, or classic—are you looking for right now? Shop for your new looks now!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.