Understated Glam: 4 Chic Outfits for Your City-to-Beach Lookbook
From Delhi streets to beach retreats, these three chic outfits blend city-smart style with coastal comfort—these dresses are perfect for girls who want fashion that flows wherever the day takes them.
From morning city meetings to golden hour beach escapes, dressing for both scenes can be tricky—but not anymore. We have rounded up 4 versatile fashion finds that can blend trend and comfort with grace. Think breezy boho glam, coordinated coolness and flowy fits, what more can be under a single trend umbrella? No matter if you are cafe hopping or catching a sunset, these outfits serve effortlessly. So, style smarter and let your outfit do the talking.
Video Courtesy - Myntra
HERE&NOW Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress
Image Source - Myntra.com
The HERE&NOW Midi Dress will serve you as your dream dress. It comes with flutter sleeves and a slight flare, a romantic ruffled end which adds that detailing. It is perfect for your beach date or instagram picture worthy vacation.
Key Features :
- Flutter sleeves for soft, delicate appeal
- Ruffled detailing for extra charm
- Flattering fit & flare silhouette
- Breathable and light fabric
- Midi length—perfect for any occasion
- May wrinkle easily due to the light fabric—needs gentle ironing or steaming.
SASSAFRAS Crochet Sleeveless Beach Midi
Image Source - Myntra.com
SASSAFRAS Crochet Sleeveless Beach Midi gives you that blend of boho and comfort all in one. The dress is lightweight and easily wearable. It’s a summer-ready piece that takes you from coffee catch-ups to carefree hangouts while being all effortless.
Key Features :
- It is beautiful because of all-over crochet pattern
- Sleeveless design for warm days
- Midi length offers comfort and ease
- Relaxed silhouette with a flattering flow
- Perfect for layering over bralettes or swimwear
- Not ideal for formal wear—it's strictly casual and laid-back in style.
Campus Sutra Fit Top & Skirt Co-Ords
Image Source - Myntra.com
For every girl who loves to slay the style with just a little effort- this Campus Sutra co-ord set is at your rescue! It has a stylish and current top and matching skirt, which is bold, trendy and it is versatile. Hence, can be used everywhere.
Key Features :
- Matching top and skirt combo
- Soft, comfortable fabric for long wear
- Trendy, casual yet sharp look
- It is great for layering or wearing solo
- It is ideal for day-to-night transitions
- Not ideal for formal settings—leans more casual.
MANGO Styled-Back Maxi Dress
Image Source - Myntra.com
Channel effortless boho energy in the MANGO Crochet Maxi Dress. With a stylish back detail and delicate crochet design, it brings vacation vibes to city streets. It’s breezy and breathable material will make you fall in love with the dress.
Key Features :
- Elegant crochet detailing
- Unique styled-back design
- Flowing maxi length
- Lightweight for hot weather
- Ideal for beach days or boho evenings
- Slightly sheer—requires layering or careful undergarment choice.
Why choose between the city and the beach when your outfit can own both so effortlessly? From the HERE&NOW midi which brings ruffled elegance to MANGO’s maxi which is straight-up boho style. These picks are your golden ticket to slay from sunrise city sips to sunset seashore vibes.So whether you are hopping metros or catching waves, let your look flow with you. Ditch the confusion of what to wear and grab one or all of these styles before they are gone. Because this season, it’s all about making statements with ease.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.