Unstitched Dress Materials to Create Your Perfect Ethnic Look

Whether you're dressing up for a festive occasion or want something extra special to wear casually, unstitched suits allow for freedom of expression in style. The choices are endless, with everything from subtle embroidery to pattern prints available, we found 4 great options that blend trendy, traditional and casual with comfort. With soft materials and gorgeous prints, the options are often the size of your creativity. Ready to stitch

This beautiful piece by Tavas is suitable for any occasion! With some floral embroidery and delicate sequins, this unstitched piece can be used for festive occasions or evenings out. When rich fabric meets subtle sparkle, you get a lovely celebratory feel—it's perfect for you to dress up and make a chic statement.

Key Features:

Floral embroidery with sequins

So soft fabric blend

Includes top, bottom, and dupatta

Easy to sew and customize

Depending on your sewing style, you may prefer to use a lining to provide opacity

Do you appreciate traditional art with a modern twist? Sun fashion and Lifestyle's Batik dyed dress material is our suggested fit for your wardrobe - it has the earthy tones and handmade craft and conscience. It will always have patterns that are bold, natural, and crafted in heritage. Perfect for casual or semi-formal wear, this fabric let´s you take a piece of Indian craft to wear in a relaxed and wearable way.

Key Features:

Batik dye pattern

Lightweight, breathable fabric

Suitable for all-day wear

Great design for casual, daily outings

Batik prints may fade slightly after multiple washes, gentle laundering is important.

Stay cool and chic with this pure cotton dress material from Salwar Studio. With ethnic motifs printed all over the fabric for a trendy and traditional look, this set is perfect for everyday styles or casual social functions. The breathable cotton is ideal for hot summer days.

Key Features:

100% pure cotton and easy to care for

Ethnic motif prints all over

Comes with top, bottom, and dupatta

Easy to stitch

Cotton fabric likes to wrinkle and will need to be ironed regularly.

Add some color to your ethnic look with this floral printed, unstitched suit from HERE&NOW. With cheerful colors and a fun print, this is the perfect suit for brunches, casual family get-togethers, or small social functions. It is great for looking cheerful and effortless, and gives you the ability to own your style and outfit.

Key Features:

Lightweight and flowy

Comes with top, bottom, and dupatta

Fresh, vibrant colors

Great for casual or festive occasions

Fabric may not be rich enough for very formal or wedding functions.

There is something liberating about creating your own outfit, and with these four unstitched dress materials you are in complete control of your style. Affordable, stunning, and completely you these dress materials are more than fabric. They’re a celebration of your unique fashion sense. Start stitching your story today.

