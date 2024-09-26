Up to 70% Off on Ethnic Wear for Girls at Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2024

The Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 has everything you need, whether it's for you or your child. This festive season, it's time for your little one to shine, especially your daughter, who wants to look just as good as her mom and spread her adorable charm during Navratri. To help with that, we've curated a list of the best ethnic collections for girls, from kurtas to stylish shararas, ensuring your child looks fabulous this Navratri. Enjoy up to 60-70% off on kids' ethnic wear. Checkout the best top picks from the girl's ethnic wear collection below:

01. Cutiekins Girls Embroidered Straight Gotta Patti Silk Kurta With Salwar & Dupatta

Price: ₹389

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This beautiful magenta and gold-toned kurta set from Cutiekins is perfect for festive occasions. The kurta features elegant embroidery with Gotta Patti detailing, paired with a comfortable silk salwar and a matching net dupatta. Soft, stylish, and easy to wear, this outfit will make your little one shine during any celebration.

Key Features:

-Kurta: Magenta and gold-toned, straight cut, geometric embroidered, Gotta Patti details.

-Salwar: Self-design with an elasticated waistband for easy slip-on.

-Dupatta: Solid net dupatta with a taping border.

-Material: Silk blend kurta and salwar, net dupatta.

-Care: Dry clean only.

-Design: Round neck, three-quarter sleeves, above-knee length, straight hem.

-Occasion: Ideal for festive celebrations.

02. VASTRAMAY Girls Floral Printed Pleated Anarkali Kurta with Pyjamas & Potli Bag

Price: ₹519

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Let your little one dazzle in this elegant mauve floral-printed Anarkali kurta set from VASTRAMAY. The pleated kurta features a flared hem and is paired with comfortable solid trousers. Made from soft viscose rayon, this set is ideal for festive occasions and even comes with a stylish potli bag for a complete traditional look. Easy to wear and care for, this outfit is sure to make your child stand out.

Key Features:

-Kurta: Mauve floral-printed Anarkali with pleated style and flared hem.

-Trousers: Solid trousers with elasticated waistband and slip-on design.

-Material: Soft viscose rayon for both kurta and trousers.

-Extras: Comes with a matching potli bag.

-Care: Machine washable for easy maintenance.

-Occasion: Perfect for festive celebrations.

03. Aarika Girls Ethnic Motifs Printed Pleated Mirror Work Kurta With Sharara

Price: ₹599

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Brighten up your little one's festive wardrobe with this vibrant yellow and blue kurta set from Aarika. The ethnic motifs printed A-line kurta features beautiful pleats, mirror work, and a flared hem for a traditional yet modern look. Paired with a matching printed sharara, this sleeveless outfit is perfect for special occasions. Made from lightweight polyester, it offers comfort while adding a dash of elegance.

Key Features:

-Kurta: Yellow and blue ethnic motifs, A-line shape with pleated design, mirror work detailing.

-Sharara: Matching printed sharara with an elasticated waistband and drawstring closure.

-Material: Soft polyester for comfort and durability.

-Care: Hand wash recommended.

-Occasion: Ideal for festive events like Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali

04. BAESD Girls Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Sequinned A-Line Kurta & Sharara With Dupatta

Price: ₹779

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Make your little one sparkle in this beautiful pink embroidered kurta set from BAESD. The A-line kurta features ethnic motifs with sequinned detailing, giving it a festive and stylish look. Paired with a solid sharara and a matching poly georgette dupatta, this outfit is perfect for special occasions. Made from soft georgette fabric, it is lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear.

Key Features:

-Kurta: Pink A-line kurta with ethnic motifs, sequinned detailing, and flared hem.

-Sharara: Solid Sharara with an elasticated waistband and drawstring closure.

-Dupatta: Matching poly georgette dupatta.

-Material: Soft georgette for both kurta and sharara.

-Care: Hand wash recommended.

-Occasion: Ideal for festive celebrations.

05. Pspeaches Girls Regular Pure Cotton Kurti & Sharara With Dupatta

Price: ₹873

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This charming blue abstract-printed Kurti set from Pspeaches is perfect for a comfortable yet stylish look. Featuring an Anarkali-style sleeveless Kurti with shoulder straps, and a flared hem, and paired with a matching printed sharara, this outfit offers an elegant fusion look. Made from pure cotton for breathability, it also includes a soft net dupatta to complete the ensemble. Perfect for festive occasions or casual gatherings.

Key Features:

-Kurti: Blue abstract-printed Anarkali-style Kurti with shoulder straps and flared hem.

-Sharara: Matching printed sharara with an elasticated waistband for easy slip-on.

-Dupatta: Net dupatta with self-design and taping border.

-Material: 100% pure cotton for both Kurti and Sharara.

-Care: Dry clean recommended.

-Occasion: Ideal for fusion and festive wear.

Conclusion

Don't let these fantastic deals slip through your fingers. Shop from excellent styles and get discounts up to 70%-all the reasons why it's a great time to enjoy this festive season! From family gatherings to festivities, there is no other way you can make sure your little girl shines than these ethnic wear options.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.