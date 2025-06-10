Upgrade your Hair Game with Myntra End of Reason Sale
Snag the best hair coloring products at the Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June, 2025. Enjoy top shades, nourishing formulas, and instant touch-ups—all at exciting discounted prices.
Looking for a change in your hair? Don’t miss the Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June, where you can grab must-have hair color essentials at amazing discounts. Whether you're covering greys, trying a new tint, or just need a quick touch-up, these top picks deliver salon-like results at home. From creamy tints to root sticks, now’s the perfect time to stock up on vibrant shades and nourishing formulas for less!.
1. Paradyes Creme Glossy Tint
Image source - Myntra.com
A rich, semi-permanent hair tint that adds warmth and shine to your strands while keeping them soft and nourished. This cinnamon brown-copper hue gives your hair a bold twist with a glossy finish. Try it for a vibrant yet damage-free transformation.
Key features
- Infused with herbal extracts, helps your hair stay healthy.
- Bleaching your hair has higher chances to damage but it requires no bleach, helping your hair stay healthy.
- Lasts up to 8-10 washes depending on hair type
- Easy-to-use creamy texture that glides smoothly
- May not show well on very dark or untreated hair
2. Cuticolor Hair Coloring Cream
Image source - Myntra.com
Enhance your natural tone with this no-ammonia hair color that blends grey and adds depth to your strands. With a creamy texture and salon-like results, this dark brown shade is perfect for regular touch-ups. Give your hair a color boost that feels gentle and looks rich.
Key features
- No ammonia formula for reduced damage
- Enriched with conditioning agents for softness
- Delivers even, natural-looking coverage
- Quick 30-minute application process
- Might fade quicker on chemically treated hair
3. 7 Days Hair Colour Touch-Up Stick
Image source - Myntra.com
A handy hair color stick that instantly covers greys and blends with your natural hair color. Perfect for last-minute fixes, this smudge-proof formula is designed to stay all day. Consider adding this to your grooming essentials for effortless confidence.
Key features
- Compact and travel-friendly design
- Dries quickly and resists sweat and smudging
- Applies smoothly with no mess or staining
- Ideal for root touch-ups between coloring sessions
- May require frequent reapplication with daily use
4. L’Oreal Paris Casting Creme Gloss
Image source - Myntra.com
This ammonia-free hair color is Alia's favorite for a reason—it offers rich color with a glossy shine and exceptional softness. Ideal for first-time users, this medium brown shade blends beautifully with your natural hair. Indulge in a conditioning color experience that lasts.
Key features
- Ammonia-free formula for a pleasant coloring experience
- Infused with royal jelly for nourishment and shine
- Covers greys effectively with natural tone
- Color stays vibrant for up to 28 washes
- May not lighten previously colored hair
The Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June is your golden chance to upgrade your hair color routine with premium picks at lowest prices guaranteed. Whether you want a bold cinnamon hue, subtle greys coverage, or just a quick fix before a big event, these products deliver convenience, quality, and style. Don’t wait—grab your favorites before the deals disappear and give your hair the vibrant makeover it deserves.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.