Upgrade your Hair Game with Myntra End of Reason Sale

Looking for a change in your hair? Don’t miss the Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June, where you can grab must-have hair color essentials at amazing discounts. Whether you're covering greys, trying a new tint, or just need a quick touch-up, these top picks deliver salon-like results at home. From creamy tints to root sticks, now’s the perfect time to stock up on vibrant shades and nourishing formulas for less!.

A rich, semi-permanent hair tint that adds warmth and shine to your strands while keeping them soft and nourished. This cinnamon brown-copper hue gives your hair a bold twist with a glossy finish. Try it for a vibrant yet damage-free transformation.

Key features

Infused with herbal extracts, helps your hair stay healthy.

Bleaching your hair has higher chances to damage but it requires no bleach, helping your hair stay healthy.

Lasts up to 8-10 washes depending on hair type

Easy-to-use creamy texture that glides smoothly

May not show well on very dark or untreated hair

Enhance your natural tone with this no-ammonia hair color that blends grey and adds depth to your strands. With a creamy texture and salon-like results, this dark brown shade is perfect for regular touch-ups. Give your hair a color boost that feels gentle and looks rich.

Key features

No ammonia formula for reduced damage

Enriched with conditioning agents for softness

Delivers even, natural-looking coverage

Quick 30-minute application process

Might fade quicker on chemically treated hair

A handy hair color stick that instantly covers greys and blends with your natural hair color. Perfect for last-minute fixes, this smudge-proof formula is designed to stay all day. Consider adding this to your grooming essentials for effortless confidence.

Key features

Compact and travel-friendly design

Dries quickly and resists sweat and smudging

Applies smoothly with no mess or staining

Ideal for root touch-ups between coloring sessions

May require frequent reapplication with daily use

This ammonia-free hair color is Alia's favorite for a reason—it offers rich color with a glossy shine and exceptional softness. Ideal for first-time users, this medium brown shade blends beautifully with your natural hair. Indulge in a conditioning color experience that lasts.

Key features

Ammonia-free formula for a pleasant coloring experience

Infused with royal jelly for nourishment and shine

Covers greys effectively with natural tone

Color stays vibrant for up to 28 washes

May not lighten previously colored hair

The Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June is your golden chance to upgrade your hair color routine with premium picks at lowest prices guaranteed. Whether you want a bold cinnamon hue, subtle greys coverage, or just a quick fix before a big event, these products deliver convenience, quality, and style. Don’t wait—grab your favorites before the deals disappear and give your hair the vibrant makeover it deserves.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.