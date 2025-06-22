Waistcoats for Women Available at Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025)

Waistcoats for women are part of the Myntra Big Brands Bash sale (18 to 22 June 2025). These are smart layers that can be worn over dresses, shirts, or kurtas. They add structure and style to your outfit. You will find both traditional and western designs in this collection. This sale offers a good chance to buy these pieces at better prices.

A timeless piece to elevate your formal and festive looks, this single-breasted slim-fit waistcoat from Tandul is tailored to perfection. The structured silhouette hugs the torso just right, offering a clean and confident profile. Pair it with a kurta or shirt for traditional functions, weddings, or elegant evenings. The polished buttons and attention to fit add to its refined aesthetic, making it a must-have in your occasionwear wardrobe.

Key Features:

Crisp single-breasted closure enhances structure and style

Slim-fit tailoring provides a clean, body-defining look

Neutral design pairs well with both Indian and Western wear

Ideal for celebrations, formal dinners, or layering with blazers

May feel snug for those who prefer a relaxed fit

Redefine feminine tailoring with this contemporary crop waistcoat from All About You. Featuring a sharp V-neck and minimal detailing, this sleeveless number is the perfect mix of modern and chic. Whether layered over a fitted top or styled solo with high-rise pants, it flatters effortlessly. The cropped length gives it a fashionable twist, perfect for casual brunches, city walks, or day events where comfort meets flair.

Key Features:

V-neck design adds a clean, feminine edge to the silhouette

Cropped length brings trend-forward appeal to casual outfits

Sleeveless design ideal for warmer days or layering fun

Great for pairing with wide-leg trousers, skirts, or shorts

Fabric may require light ironing for a crisp finish

For those who prefer a touch of texture, this corduroy weave waistcoat by Popwings adds dimension to your layering game. The notched lapel collar and self-design pattern exude vintage charm, making it ideal for autumnal looks or curated semi-formal outfits. It can be thrown over a turtleneck, blouse, or even a long dress to complete a smart, artsy ensemble.

Key Features:

Textured corduroy fabric adds a nostalgic, luxe appeal

Notched lapel design gives a tailored and structured neckline

Sleeveless cut allows for versatile layering and styling

Self-design pattern offers depth without being too loud

Corduroy may feel warm for summer or tropical climates

Keep it breathable and chic with this pure cotton V-neck waistcoat by DressBerry. Light and soft, it’s made for relaxed dressing with subtle sophistication. The silhouette flatters a variety of body shapes while the natural fabric ensures all-day ease. This is the ideal piece for spring and summer styling—add it to your casual Fridays or dress it up for work-friendly layering.

Key Features:

Made from breathable pure cotton for summer-ready comfort

V-neckline keeps the look modern and easy to accessorize

Can be worn with jeans, trousers, or over printed dresses

Ideal for casual officewear or relaxed outings

Cotton fabric may wrinkle and need frequent pressing

The Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025) is offering discounts on waistcoats for women. These are versatile clothing items that can help complete many looks. Whether you wear them for work or events, they are a useful addition to your wardrobe. Shop now to get good designs at better value.

