Winter Activewear For Women – Now at Myntra’s Diwali Sale

Looking for activewear that works just as hard as you do? Whether you're hitting the gym. We’ve handpicked stylish, performance-ready pieces from trusted brands like HRX, Decathlon, Jockey, and Puma perfect for winter workouts and everyday wear. Even better, the Myntra Diwali Sale is on, so you can grab these essentials at festive discounts! Stay fit, stay warm, and save big while celebrating in style.

Power through chilly morning runs with this sleek black running jacket from HRX by Hrithik Roshan. Featuring Rapid Dry technology, it removes away sweat and keeps you light on your feet. Stylish yet functional, it's perfect for both workouts and casual wear. Now available at a steal during the Myntra Diwali Sale because performance wear should never be boring.

Key Features:

Rapid Dry technology for moisture control.

Lightweight and breathable material.

Slim-fit design.

Perfect for jogging, walking, or travel.

No hoody which limits use during rain.

This Decathlon thermal top is a winter essential, perfect for layering or wearing solo. Designed with soft insulating fabric, it keeps body heat locked in ideal for chilly workouts or winter treks. Grab it now at Diwali Sale prices on Myntra and embrace warmth without compromising mobility.

Key Features:

Soft inner lining for extra warmth.

Lightweight and breathable fabric.

Perfect for layering.

Stylish and minimal black design.

May not provide enough warmth in extreme cold.

Every activewear collection needs a solid camisole, and this one by Jockey ticks all the right boxes. Simple, breathable, and form-fitting, it’s great for layering under gym wear or pairing with tights for light workouts. Soft and seamless, it’s comfort at its best especially now that it’s available at a discount during Myntra’s Diwali Sale.

Key Features:

Cotton-rich blend for breathable comfort.

Adjustable straps for custom fit.

Great for layering or casual wear.

Lightweight and durable.

Not ideal for high-intensity workouts without.

The Puma Training Tights are perfect for your workouts or busy days on the go. Made with soft, stretchy fabric, they give you full comfort and support. The ankle-length fit and side pockets make them super practical and stylish. Whether you’re at the gym or running, these tights help you move freely all day.

Key Features:

Ankle-length for full coverage and warmth.

Stretchy fabric with body-hugging fit.

Side pockets for keys or phone.

Suitable for high-mobility workouts.

May might be slightly tight.

Why settle for less when you can have the best of fashion, comfort, and performance all at once? These four gym activewear essentials HRX’s sleek jacket, Decathlon’s thermal top, Jockey’s comfy camisole, and Puma’s versatile tights are all you need to power through winter. Whether it’s fitness goals or style upgrades, these picks have you covered. And right now, the Myntra Diwali Sale offers unbeatable prices on all these must-haves. So light up your look, stay cozy, and grab your favorites before the deals vanish. This Diwali, gift yourself comfort and confidence, one outfit at a time.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article