Women’s Shawl and Dupattas on Myntra: Picks for Every Occasion

A beautiful dupatta or shawl can instantly elevate any outfit, adding elegance, color, and tradition to your look. These accessories not only enhance ethnic wear but also provide comfort and versatility. Myntra offers a wide variety of carefully crafted dupattas and shawls, blending intricate weaving, embroidery, and prints. Below are four standout options that bring sophistication and charm to your wardrobe for every occasion.

Add a touch of luxury to your ethnic outfits with the Silk Land green and gold-toned dupatta. Featuring intricate woven motifs and zari work, this piece is perfect for weddings, festivals, or special occasions. Indulge in traditional elegance that complements your festive wardrobe.

Key Features:

Woven ethnic motifs with shimmering gold-toned zari detailing.

Soft and lightweight fabric for comfortable draping.

Suitable for pairing with sarees, salwar suits, or lehengas.

Enhances festive and traditional attire instantly.

May require gentle handling to prevent snagging of zari threads.



Sangria’s woven shawl is ideal for adding warmth and elegance to any outfit. The intricate patterns and soft fabric make it a versatile accessory for casual and semi-formal occasions. Wrap yourself in style and comfort with this charming piece.

Key Features:

Classic woven design suitable for all seasons.

Lightweight yet cozy fabric for everyday use.

Can be paired with western or ethnic outfits.

Easy to drape and carry throughout the day.

Light colors may stain easily if not handled carefully.



This Jamawar woolen shawl by SWI Stylish combines traditional motifs with premium wool for warmth and elegance. Perfect for winters or festive gatherings, it adds a rich, ethnic touch to your wardrobe. Treat yourself to a shawl that’s both stylish and functional.

Key Features:

Premium wool material keeps you warm while looking elegant.

Intricate ethnic motifs elevate traditional outfits.

Versatile size suitable for draping in multiple styles.

Soft texture ensures comfort for long hours.

Wool may cause slight itchiness for sensitive skin.

Bring a splash of color and artistic flair to your outfits with Dupatta Bazaar’s batik printed dupatta. The maroon and white pattern is perfect for casual wear, festivals, or ethnic gatherings. A stylish accessory that effortlessly enhances your look.

Key Features:

Vibrant maroon and white batik print adds a contemporary touch.

Lightweight fabric for easy draping and styling.

Ideal for pairing with kurtas, dresses, or ethnic wear.

Soft and breathable material for all-day comfort.

Colors may fade slightly if washed frequently.

Whether you are dressing for a festive occasion, casual outing, or winter gathering, these four dupattas and shawls on Myntra offer elegance, style, and comfort. From Silk Land’s luxurious zari work to Dupatta Bazaar’s artistic prints, each piece adds a unique charm to your wardrobe. Adding these accessories ensures a graceful, ethnic touch to your outfits while keeping you comfortable and stylish. Explore Myntra’s collection to find the perfect dupatta or shawl for every occasion.

