Women’s T-Shirts Under ₹499 – Big Fashion Festival Sale

From casual basics and graphic prints to chic patterns and relaxed fits, these t-shirts offer versatile styling options for work, leisure, or outings. Crafted with breathable materials, they ensure all-day comfort without compromising on style. Take advantage of the exciting festival discounts to refresh your wardrobe with quality, budget-friendly t-shirts that suit every taste and occasion.

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The Dillinger Regular Fit Printed T-shirt offers a classic silhouette with stylish printed designs. Made from soft, breathable fabric, this short-sleeve t-shirt is perfect for casual, everyday wear. Its regular fit ensures comfort without being too loose or tight, making it a versatile wardrobe essential.

Key Features:

Regular fit for comfortable and flattering wear

Soft, breathable fabric suitable for all-day comfort

Stylish printed design adds a trendy touch

Short sleeves ideal for warm weather

Easy to pair with jeans, skirts, or shorts

Print durability may reduce after multiple washes

Basic design may feel simple for those seeking bold styles

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The Dry State Oversized Printed T-shirt embraces comfort and relaxed style. Its oversized fit offers a laid-back, trendy look while providing plenty of room for movement. Made with lightweight fabric, it’s perfect for casual outings or lounging, and the bold print adds personality to your outfit.

Key Features:

Oversized fit for a trendy, relaxed look

Lightweight and breathable fabric

Eye-catching printed design

Ideal for casual wear and layering

Comfortable and roomy

Oversized fit may not suit those who prefer fitted clothing

Bold prints may not be versatile for all occasions

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

MANGO’s Typography Printed T-shirt features a sleek design with a stylish typographic print. Crafted from soft cotton fabric, this t-shirt offers a comfortable fit and a modern look. It works well as a standalone piece or layered under jackets and cardigans, making it suitable for a variety of casual and semi-casual occasions.

Key Features:

Comfortable cotton fabric

Modern typography print for a trendy appeal

Versatile fit for casual and semi-casual wear

Lightweight and breathable

Easy to style with various outfits

Typography print may fade with frequent washing

Limited color options available

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

H&M’s Printed T-shirt combines affordability with style, offering a range of trendy prints on soft, comfortable fabric. Designed for everyday wear, this t-shirt provides a flattering fit and vibrant colors that hold up well over time. Its casual design makes it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Key Features:

Soft and comfortable fabric

Trendy printed designs for a fashionable look

Flattering fit suitable for everyday wear

Durable colors and prints

Affordable and stylish

Fit may vary depending on size

Print styles may be limited in availability

The Big Fashion Festival Sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on stylish and affordable women’s t-shirts under ₹499. Whether you prefer the classic regular fit of Dillinger, the trendy oversized style from The Dry State, the modern typography print by MANGO, or the vibrant and versatile options from H&M, there’s something to suit every taste and occasion. These t-shirts combine comfort, quality fabrics, and fashionable designs, making them ideal for everyday wear. With exciting discounts during the festival, you can effortlessly refresh your casual wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.