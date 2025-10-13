Whether you’re after chunky knits, classic pullovers, cardigans, or trendy cropped sweaters, the selection covers everything from casual basics to statement pieces. Soft pastels, bold patterns, and timeless neutrals—there’s something to suit every style and occasion. Hurry—these deals end October 19, so don’t miss out on the chance to save big while staying warm and fashionable. Shop now on Myntra and stay ahead of the winter fashion curve!

The Roadster Women Red Solid Sweater brings a perfect blend of minimalism and comfort. Made for effortless everyday style, this sweater boasts a rich, solid red hue that adds a pop of color without being too loud. With its regular fit and ribbed detailing at the hem, cuffs, and neckline, it flatters the silhouette while offering maximum comfort for cooler days. Designed for versatility, it's ideal for casual outings, layering, or even semi-formal pairings with trousers or skirts.

Key Features:

Material: Soft acrylic blend for warmth and lightweight comfort

Design: Solid red color with ribbed edges for a clean finish

Neckline: Round neck that complements all face shapes

Fit: Regular fit for ease of movement and layering

Styling Tip: Pair it with black jeans and ankle boots for a timeless fall look

May pill slightly after multiple washes if not cared for properly

Lacks statement details or prints—best for those who prefer minimalistic style

Add a touch of elegance and femininity to your winter wardrobe with this Blue Embroidered Pullover Sweater by Mast & Harbour. The subtle floral embroidery across the front adds a charming handcrafted feel, making it stand out in a sea of basics. The pastel blue tone is soothing and stylish, perfect for both casual brunches and smart-casual events. It balances charm and practicality effortlessly, thanks to its cozy knit fabric.

Key Features:

Material: Acrylic blend with a smooth finish

Design: Delicate front embroidery in floral patterns

Neckline: Crew neck for a classic, snug fit

Fit: Slightly relaxed for a comfortable, flattering silhouette

Styling Tip: Tuck into a midi skirt with sneakers or pair with denim and a trench coat

Embroidery may snag if not handled gently

Lighter color may show minor stains or wear more easily

For fashionistas who love bold, expressive clothing, the Graphic Printed Pullover Sweater from Berrylush is a must-have. Designed with eye-catching graphics, this sweater is all about personality and modern street style. Whether it’s quirky motifs or artsy elements, the print is sure to turn heads. It's not just trendy but also functional—crafted from soft acrylic that offers comfort without compromising on style.

Key Features:

Material: 100% acrylic for warmth and structure

Design: Bold, graphic print on front for a youthful, edgy vibe

Neckline: Round neck for a laid-back look

Fit: Regular fit to suit various body types

Styling Tip: Wear with high-rise jeans and chunky sneakers for a casual statement look

Loud prints may not suit all personal styles

May not be office-appropriate depending on the graphic design

A classic winter essential, the Berrylush Cable Knit Turtle Neck Sweater offers timeless elegance with unbeatable warmth. The cable-knit pattern brings texture and richness, while the turtle neck design keeps you cozy and stylish. This sweater is perfect for chilly days, exuding sophistication and comfort. Its structured silhouette makes it a great match for both skinny jeans and flowy skirts.

Key Features:

Material: Acrylic knit for softness and warmth

Design: Traditional cable knit with a chunky turtle neck

Neckline: High turtleneck for maximum warmth and a cozy feel

Fit: Slightly oversized for layering comfort

Styling Tip: Perfect with leggings and boots for a chic winter ensemble

Turtleneck may feel restrictive for those not used to high necks

Slightly bulkier fit—may not suit everyone seeking a sleek silhouette

The Myntra sale running until October 19 offers a golden opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with stylish, cozy sweaters without breaking the bank. From bold prints to elegant knits and minimal solids, the variety on offer means there’s something for every taste and occasion. Whether you're eyeing Roadster’s vibrant solids, Mast & Harbour’s embroidered touches, Berrylush’s expressive graphics, or their classic cable knits, now is the time to act. Don’t let the sale slip by — add your favorites to the cart, apply coupons, and enjoy great discounts before the clock strikes midnight on the 19th!

