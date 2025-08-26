Attire for the Unsaid: The Perfect Outfit Guide for A Ghazal Night
Bring elegance to your ghazal night with embroidered kurtas, handcrafted mojaris, kundan earrings, and a floral hobo bag. Each piece adds quiet charm, available now on Myntra.
Certain moments require more than good style, even though they demand something that is anchored, but somehow nonchalant. When you are planning on having a soulful ghazal-filled night, you should dress right so that you get the mood before the beats come on. Designer kurtas with exquisite stitch-work to hand-crafted mojaris, attention to detail is what leaves an impression. Here are some ageless numbers you can fall back on when you are feeling grace. Grab all these carefully curated products on Myntra right away.
Video Courtesy: Myntra
Indo Era Kurta Set
Image Source - Myntra.com
Blending classic silhouettes with detailed threadwork, the Indo Era Kurta Set speaks a quiet kind of elegance. Designed for festive moments or intimate evenings, this set invites you to step into soft tradition without overstatement.
Key features:
- Intricate thread embroidery with floral ethnic motifs
- It comes with a matching salwar and dupatta for a complete look
- The comfortable cotton-blend fabric feels light on the skin
- It is perfect for both day functions and evening gatherings
- However, it might need light ironing after every wear for the best appearance
NR By Nidhi Rathi Mojaris
Image Source - Myntra.com
These NR by Nidhi Rathi Mojaris are a colourful tribute to designer luxury that is handmade. Traditionally hand-embroidered with aplomb allure, they beckon you to experience comfort without a lack of detail.
Key features:
- Hand-done embroidery adds character and charm to your look
- It has a soft inner lining that offers cushion and support for long hours
- The multicoloured pattern goes well with Indian or fusion wear
- Perfect for weddings, festive wear, or even styled casually
- However, they are not ideal for rainy weather or damp surfaces
Peora Kundan Jhumkas
Image Source - Myntra.com
The design of Gold Plated Kundan Jhumkas by Peora is to tell of frugal wealth. They add charm, whether put together with silks or sophisticated attire
Key features:
- Studded with high-quality kundan stones in a dome shape
- It has a gold-plated finish for a traditional yet refined touch
- They are lightweight enough for extended wear
- It adds instant elevation to ethnic outfits
- However, it may slightly oxidise over time without proper storage
Anouk Hobo Bag
Image Source - Myntra.com
The Anouk Floral Hobo Bag is soft and spacious to accommodate story-carrying people. Its shape is half-moon, and its pale tan color allows it to be a colorless accessory to almost every occasion.
Key features:
- It is made with soft synthetic leather for durability and ease
- The printed floral design adds understated visual interest
- It has a unique half-moon type shape, making it stand out
- It pairs beautifully with both ethnic and contemporary fits
- However, it might lose structure if overfilled frequently
It is not about fashion when it comes to wearing at a ghazal night, but being there. The presence, in turn, is achieved with a delicate touch, heritage-driven shape, and accessories that are just enough. Be it the textural quality of thread work or the gentle mass of kundan earrings, every accessory you put on should make similar noises as the stillness of the evening. And so, when you are compulsively planning your next outfit but want something poetic-like, this is a good moment to start. Discover and shop these well-curated items at Myntra before they are out of stock.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
