Best Footballs Under ₹800
Enjoy quality footballs under ₹800 designed for practice and casual games. Great for beginners and enthusiasts, these options offer durability and performance without the heavy price tag.
Ready to kick off your game? Flipkart offers high-quality footballs under ₹800 for casual play, training, or beginner-level matches. Designed for durability and performance, these balls provide great value for sports enthusiasts. Whether you’re a school player or just love weekend games, these budget-friendly footballs ensure you play with ease and confidence.
COSCO Berlin Football
Image Source: Flipkart.com
The COSCO Berlin Football is crafted for both practice and friendly matches, offering excellent performance for beginners and hobby players. With a standard size 5 build and vibrant yellow color, it ensures high visibility during play on most field types. Its durable synthetic cover and machine-stitched panels make it suitable for extended outdoor use, while its shape retention supports consistent ball flight and control.
Key features:
- Bright yellow finish enhances visibility during gameplay
- Machine-stitched surface provides uniform panel structure
- Standard size 5 suitable for players aged 12 and above
- Sturdy outer material supports frequent practice sessions
- May need occasional re-inflation to maintain bounce
KIPISTA Football Ball Training
Image Source: Flipkart.com
Designed specifically for training and youth matches, the KIPISTA Training Football offers a lightweight yet responsive feel. Its standard size 5 configuration meets official dimensions, and the ball is well-suited for players aged 12 and above. Built with wear-resistant materials and machine stitching, it handles regular use on turf or grass. The bold yellow color and balanced weight make it an ideal choice for sharpening basic football skills.
Key features:
- Size 5 training ball tailored for age 12+ players
- Yellow exterior aids quick tracking during fast movement
- Constructed for durability on grass and artificial turf
- Consistent bounce helps improve control and accuracy
- Less suited for competitive match-level performance
VECTOR X Orion TPU Football
Image Source: Flipkart.com
The VECTOR X Orion Football combines versatility and quality for match, training, and recreational play. Made from TPU with a machine-stitched design, it delivers both resilience and a soft touch on the field. Suitable for varied surfaces and skill levels, this ball includes a pump in the package for immediate use. Its durable exterior resists scuffing while retaining a near-round shape through repeated impacts.
Key features:
- TPU material provides soft touch with long-lasting use
- Machine-stitched panels ensure balanced flight and durability
- Comes with a pump for convenient inflation on the go
- Ideal for match, training, or professional routines
- May feel slightly firm until broken in with use
NIVIA Rabona Pro Football
Image Source: Flipkart.com
The NIVIA Rabona Pro is a multi-surface football designed for enthusiasts and semi-professional players seeking vibrant performance. With its multicolor appearance, this size 5 ball offers strong visual appeal and high playability. The stitched panels and balanced core enhance touch, while its synthetic cover allows consistent performance across rough or grassy terrain. It’s a reliable option for both practice and active play.
Key features:
- Eye-catching multicolor design stands out on any field
- Quality stitching supports even rotation and durability
- Reliable grip and control over varied playing surfaces
- Suitable for intermediate to advanced skill levels
- Might scuff quicker on very rough concrete surfaces
Get your game going without spending big. Flipkart’s selection of footballs under ₹800 offers dependable quality and control for aspiring players and recreational athletes. Whether it’s for backyard fun or serious practice, these balls are a great fit. Enjoy reliable performance, stylish designs, and long-lasting build, all at a budget-friendly price.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.