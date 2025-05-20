Best Footballs Under ₹800

Ready to kick off your game? Flipkart offers high-quality footballs under ₹800 for casual play, training, or beginner-level matches. Designed for durability and performance, these balls provide great value for sports enthusiasts. Whether you’re a school player or just love weekend games, these budget-friendly footballs ensure you play with ease and confidence.

The COSCO Berlin Football is crafted for both practice and friendly matches, offering excellent performance for beginners and hobby players. With a standard size 5 build and vibrant yellow color, it ensures high visibility during play on most field types. Its durable synthetic cover and machine-stitched panels make it suitable for extended outdoor use, while its shape retention supports consistent ball flight and control.

Key features:

Bright yellow finish enhances visibility during gameplay

Machine-stitched surface provides uniform panel structure

Standard size 5 suitable for players aged 12 and above

Sturdy outer material supports frequent practice sessions

May need occasional re-inflation to maintain bounce

Designed specifically for training and youth matches, the KIPISTA Training Football offers a lightweight yet responsive feel. Its standard size 5 configuration meets official dimensions, and the ball is well-suited for players aged 12 and above. Built with wear-resistant materials and machine stitching, it handles regular use on turf or grass. The bold yellow color and balanced weight make it an ideal choice for sharpening basic football skills.

Key features:

Size 5 training ball tailored for age 12+ players

Yellow exterior aids quick tracking during fast movement

Constructed for durability on grass and artificial turf

Consistent bounce helps improve control and accuracy

Less suited for competitive match-level performance

The VECTOR X Orion Football combines versatility and quality for match, training, and recreational play. Made from TPU with a machine-stitched design, it delivers both resilience and a soft touch on the field. Suitable for varied surfaces and skill levels, this ball includes a pump in the package for immediate use. Its durable exterior resists scuffing while retaining a near-round shape through repeated impacts.

Key features:

TPU material provides soft touch with long-lasting use

Machine-stitched panels ensure balanced flight and durability

Comes with a pump for convenient inflation on the go

Ideal for match, training, or professional routines

May feel slightly firm until broken in with use

The NIVIA Rabona Pro is a multi-surface football designed for enthusiasts and semi-professional players seeking vibrant performance. With its multicolor appearance, this size 5 ball offers strong visual appeal and high playability. The stitched panels and balanced core enhance touch, while its synthetic cover allows consistent performance across rough or grassy terrain. It’s a reliable option for both practice and active play.

Key features:

Eye-catching multicolor design stands out on any field

Quality stitching supports even rotation and durability

Reliable grip and control over varied playing surfaces

Suitable for intermediate to advanced skill levels

Might scuff quicker on very rough concrete surfaces

Get your game going without spending big. Flipkart’s selection of footballs under ₹800 offers dependable quality and control for aspiring players and recreational athletes. Whether it’s for backyard fun or serious practice, these balls are a great fit. Enjoy reliable performance, stylish designs, and long-lasting build, all at a budget-friendly price.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.