Best Home Decor Showpieces To Buy On Amazon This Great Indian Festival 2025

Explore elegant and meaningful home décor showpieces that add charm to living spaces. Shop these decorative picks during the Amazon Great Indian Festival starting 23 September 2025 and enjoy seasonal discounts.
Home decor is not merely design, but also about introducing appeal, coziness and personality to your home. Since sculptures were created to adorn homes with beauty, showpieces equally add beauty and symbolism to houses through figurines. Amazon has a wonderful collection of such works, not only of artistic animal figurines but also of spiritual idols that are beneficial additions or gifts. As the Amazon Great Indian Festival starts on 23 September 2025, customers will have an opportunity to experience incredible discounts and find the best showpiece to transform their decorations and festivities.
Behoma Aluminium Pair Of Swans Candle Holder
Behoma has a lovely set of two swans of golden finish, which doubles up as a candle holder. Symbolizing love and fortune, this work is ideal to be placed at the table of the living room, decorative items, or as a gift. Bring something beautiful of this old emblem.
Key Features:
- Aluminium construction with premium gold finish
- Swans symbolizing love, grace, and good luck
- Doubles as candle holder for festive use
- Ideal for gifting during celebrations or anniversaries
- Candles not included with the showpiece
Snag Baby Hat Monk Buddha Idols (Set Of 4)
This collection of Buddha idols of the Baby Hat Monk is a source of spiritual and positive energy in your area. They are childishly designed and fit well on a desk, on shelves or corners of the living rooms. Give in to this decorative caressing.
Key Features:
- Set of four idols with charming detailing
- Represents serenity, peace, and positivity
- Made from durable material for lasting use
- Adds spiritual and aesthetic value to décor
- Size may feel small for larger display areas
Amazon Basics Giraffe Sculpture Family (Set Of 3)
Amazon Basics launches a set of resin giraffes with three members in the family. These figurines are artistic in their details and are boldly painted in blue color, which gives them a welcoming but modern twist to any choice of theme of a decor.
Key Features:
- Crafted from high-quality resin material
- Family of three giraffes symbolizing togetherness
- Blue finish creating stylish contrast for homes
- Ideal for desks, shelves, or living room spaces
- Color may not blend with all interiors
Xtore Lucky Deer Family Ceramic Figures (Set Of 3)
Xtore sells a set of deer family figurines in the form of ceramic in a matte finish. These were made in brown and white colors, which symbolize fortune and prosperity, and hence they are fit in contemporary houses.
Key Features:
- Ceramic construction with fine matte finish
- Family of deer symbolizing luck and harmony
- Neutral tones matching contemporary interiors
- Beautiful decorative gift for housewarming events
- Ceramic may feel fragile for everyday handling
Exhibits can add beauty, meaning and cultural value to their homes. It could be swans, which represent love, Buddhas that invoke peace, giraffes that symbolize togetherness, and deer that symbolize good fortune, but each piece of the decor provides a distinctive touch to any home. They are also good gifts to give in festive seasons, when there is housewarming or any other special event. These classic designs have now been offered at fantastic discounts with the beginning of the Amazon Great Indian Festival on 23 September 2025. Discover Amazon original pieces of decor and carry home style that evokes warmth and beauty during the season.
