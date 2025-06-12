Best Pressure Cookers on Flipkart: Safe, Efficient & Budget-Friendly
Looking for durable, affordable pressure cookers for everyday Indian cooking? These top picks from Bajaj, Greenchef, Leo Natura, and Pigeon offer reliable performance, induction compatibility, and long-lasting safety.
A heavy pressure cooker is an essential in every home for speedy, healthy cooking. Right from dals, curries, and rice, the proper model saves energy along with time. On Flipkart, one can choose models suitable for gas stoves and induction stoves too, in different sizes and with lids. Here are four affordable and dependable ones: the Bajaj New Shakti handi-style cooker, a Greenchef combo pack offer, an eco-friendly one from Leo Natura, and the very convenient to store Pigeon Special Cook Plus. Pressure cook intelligently!
1. Bajaj New Shakti HA Handi 3 L Inner Lid Cooker
Image source- Flipkart.com
Bajaj New Shakti is a fashionable 3L handi-shaped cooker with an inner lid and an induction-friendly bottom. Aged for quick and uniform cooking, it's perfect for bachelor families and students. Its hard-anodized body provides rust-proofing along with stylish looks.
Key Features:
- 3-litre capacity – perfect for 2–3 members
- Hard anodized body – scratch & stain resistant
- Inner lid for improved pressure handling
- Compatible with gas & induction
- Handiest handi shape for dals & curries
- Not ideal for very large batch cooking.
2. Greenchef Coral Combo (5L + 3.2L) Outer Lid Cooker
Image source- Flipkart.com
Double the benefit with this Greenchef Coral combo of 5L and 3.2L outer lid cookers. Ideal for multiple families or multi-task meals, both cookers are induction cooker compatible and made of virgin aluminum.
Key Features:
- Combo pack – 5L + 3.2L sizes
- Outer lid design – easy to clean
- Virgin aluminum – quick & uniform heating
- ISI certified safe
- Induction and gas stove friendly
- The aluminum body is to be handled with special care compared to anodized ones.
3. Leo Natura Eco Select 3 L Outer Lid Cooker
Image source- Flipkart.com
Eco-friendly but efficient, the 3L Leo Natura outer lid pressure cooker has an induction base in an aluminum body to cook food quickly, and its small size is ideal for bachelors or small families.
Key features:
- 3L small size
- Outer lid with strong handles
- Induction base friendly
- Lightweight and compact for storage
- Economic option for new kitchens
- Not suitable for frequent heavy usage.
4. Pigeon Special Cook Plus 2 L Inner Lid Cooker
Image source- Flipkart.com
Require a travel-sized, portable pressure cooker? Your best option would be the Pigeon Special Cook Plus 2L. Its inner lid construction and aluminum material ensure it is great for quick cooking or single cooking.
Key Features:
- Portable 2-litre capacity – ideal for one
- Inner lid for safety purposes
- Induction and gas compatible
- Rustproof aluminium construction
- Lightweight and easy to carry
- Not suitable for family cooking
From instant dals to healthy pulao, a reliable pressure cooker makes cooking easier. Bajaj New Shakti provides fashionable handi cooking with anodized robustness, Greenchef Coral Combo is the value for money and variety option, Leo Naturacaters to the green buyers, and Pigeon Special Cook Plus is your travel cook buddy. All of these Flipkart options are affordable, secure, and efficient, whether cooking for yourself or others. Start cooking ahead of time and become intelligent—buy these best-selling pressure cookers today and conveniently revamp your kitchen.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
