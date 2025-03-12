Best Radha Krishna Idols for Home & Pooja on the Amazon Holi Sale

The radiance and peacefulness of Radha Krishna and Krishna idols add goodness, faithfulness, and charisma to any house or pooja room. Amazon has a fantastic collection of intricately sculpted statues, so it is simple to select the right idol to present for home design or spiritual devotion. And the Amazon Holi Sale is now live from 1st to 14th March, with a discount of up to 50% on pooja items. Let's see some of the best Krishna idols online!

1. CraftVatika Radha Krishna Gift with Cow Calf Statue

This exquisite Radha Krishna Murti is of the divine couple with a sacred cow and calf, symbolizing protection, prosperity, and love. Perfect for house decor and gifting purposes, this lovely murti adds to the spiritual ambiance of any room.

Key Features:

Made of high-quality Aluminium material for longevity and looks.

Charming detailing with peaceful expression.

This item suits housewarming occasions together with weddings or celebrations of anniversaries.

Ideal for decoration at home, office, or temple.

Fragile and should be handled carefully.

2. KridayKraft Metal Radha Krishna Statue (Gold Plated)

This exquisite Radha Krishna idol made from gold plating delivers beauty to both household and temple spaces. The artistic and spiritual masterpiece functions well as a decorative element for religious areas.

Key Features:

Constructed from high-quality metal with an advanced gold-plated finish.

Delicate design with intricate details.

Most appropriate for religious offerings or worship.

Durable and resistant to tarnish.

It is an excellent gift to offer during celebrations and festivities.

The gold plating can lose its shine over time if not well taken care of.

3. CHHARIYA CRAFTS Metal Krishna With Kamdhenu Cow Under Tree

The Krishna idol under the tree with the Kamdhenu cow is a symbol of divine blessings, prosperity, and peace. It is a lovely decorative item as well as a religious symbol with meaning.

Key Features:

Quality metal make with time-consuming hand detailing.

Distinctly styled with the tree as background, offering divine ambiance.

Perfect for a home mandir, pooja room, and gifting.

Low-profile and light, ideal for small rooms and corners.

Abrasion-resistant with a guarantee of lasting years together.

A fraction lighter in weight than some consumers' expectations.

4. KRISHNAGALLERY1 Polyresin Makhan Chor Matki Baby Krishna Murti

This cute Makhan Chor Krishna statue depicts the playfulness and innocence of Baby Krishna snatching butter from the matki. A beautiful decoration item that exudes happiness and divine power.

Key Features:

Made from high-quality polyresin material with bright colors.

Portraying Baby Krishna in a free-spirited and playful attitude.

Lightweight and easy to position on a shelf or altar.

Perfect for Janmashtami decoration, temple decoration, and gift-giving.

Smooth finish with fine details.

Users need to handle the idol with care when it comes to cleaning to keep the colors vibrant.

Humans use Radha Krishna and Krishna idols to seek both decorative elements and sacred blessings and positive energy, and spiritual devotion. These beautiful idols serve as excellent options when looking for either religious household items or presents for your family members. And with the current Amazon Holi Sale running from March 1st to 14th, you can avail up to a 50% discount on pooja essentials. Don't let this chance pass you by to take home divine beauty at low prices.

