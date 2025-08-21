Best Skincare Essentials to Buy

A solid skincare routine begins with the right essentials. From cleansers and serums to moisturizers and sunscreen, these core products help maintain healthy, glowing skin. Myntra brings together top-rated skincare must-haves that address concerns like dryness, dullness, and uneven texture. Whether you’re building a beginner’s routine or refreshing your shelf with dermatologist-approved formulas, Myntra’s skincare collection ensures quality and effectiveness in every step. Nourish your skin the right way with daily essentials available on Myntra.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Designed to deeply hydrate and brighten dull skin, this serum from Dot & Key delivers instant plumpness with a dewy glow. It’s the perfect boost to layer under moisturizers or makeup.

Key features:

Infused with hyaluronic acid to retain moisture and improve skin texture

Vitamin C adds radiance while helping even out dark spots and discoloration

Vitamin E soothes and strengthens the skin barrier against dryness

Lightweight, non-sticky formula ideal for all skin types and daily use

May not show dramatic results on very dry skin without a thick moisturizer

Image Source: Myntra.com



Clinique’s Moisture Surge is a cult favorite for a reason—it delivers deep, long-lasting hydration without feeling heavy. The gel-cream formula sinks in fast, leaving your skin soft and refreshed.

Key features:

Provides up to 100 hours of moisture using aloe bio-ferment and hyaluronic acid

Auto-replenishing tech helps skin maintain hydration even in dry climates

Non-comedogenic and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin

Leaves a smooth, plump finish that works well under makeup

Higher price point may not suit all budgets despite small packaging

Image Source: Myntra.com



This Reequil sunscreen offers high-level sun protection with a smooth matte finish. It’s designed for daily wear without leaving any white cast or greasy residue on the skin.

Key features:

SPF 50 PA++++ shields from UVA and UVB rays effectively for extended hours

Dry touch texture makes it perfect for oily and acne-prone skin types

Non-greasy gel formula works well under makeup and doesn’t clog pores

Leaves skin matte and shine-free, even in humid weather

May feel slightly drying on normal to dry skin types without moisturizer underneath

Image Source: Myntra.com



Gentle and fuss-free, this facial wash by Simple cleanses without irritating or stripping the skin. It’s an ideal everyday cleanser for those who prefer clean beauty and minimal ingredients.

Key features:

Soap-free formula gently removes dirt, oil, and light makeup without over-drying

Free from artificial perfume, color, and harsh chemicals for sensitive skin

Leaves skin feeling refreshed, balanced, and smooth after use

Perfect as a first cleanser for both morning and evening routines

Foam may feel too mild for heavy makeup or SPF removal

Consistency in skincare begins with the basics. Myntra’s collection of skincare must-haves focuses on quality formulations and visible results. These products not only improve your skin’s texture but also help restore balance and radiance. With gentle ingredients and effective solutions, they work well for various skin types. From daily hydration to targeted care, elevate your skincare routine with trusted essentials, now available through Myntra’s curated beauty lineup.

