All people of the globe love South Indian food because its flavors cannot be neglected, ingredients are healthy and food is soothing to the stomach. It also enjoys a good reputation on health and taste and therefore there is a wide variety of dishes that can be consumed any time. South Indian meals will not disappoint you in case you need a light and healthy breakfast, a hearty and wholesome lunch or a feast with celebration and tradition. The dishes are memorable due to their unique ingredients regarding the spices, textures and smells. Eight common delights of the South Indians are listed below and must never be overlooked.

A spiced potato masala-filled crispy, golden crepe made of a batter of rice and lentils. It is a South Indian favorite that will help Best win hearts everywhere, and it is best served with coconut chutney and sambhar.

Fluffy and soft steamed rice cakes with spicy sambhar and chutneys. Shining light on the belly, but feeding, idlis are a breakfast dish that will never become obsolete.

These are crispy golden brown lentil fritters in the form of a doughnut and have a crunchy outer covering and a soft inner one. They can be served with sambhar or chutney which makes them a perfect snack.

Plain and nutritious food prepared of roasted semolina, sautéed vegetables and gentle spices. Upma is fast to cook, healthy and perfect as a comforting meal.

Spicy soup of tamarins, which is served with pepper, garlic, and curry leaves. Rasam is definitely delicate and relaxing hence it matches perfectly with steamed rice.

Rice-and-lentil cooked in creamy and cozy seasoning made of black pepper, cumin, and ghee. Pongal is famously a favorite festive food especially during the harvest season.

This Tamil Nadu curry is a hot preparation made using freshly ground spices, coconuts and herbs. It is a should-have dish among those who love spices as it has bold flavors.

A South Indian dessert which is created using rice or vermicelli, milk, jaggery and is served with nuts and cardamom. Payasam is sweet, creamy and sinful, and thus the ultimate festive dish.

The South Indian cuisine is an ideal blend of taste, nutrition and tradition and they have something pleasing to every palate. Whether it is the tender, modest idli or the hot, hot Chettinad chicken curry and the sweet creamy flavor of payasam, every food is a story of cultural wealth and cuisine expertise. The dishes are not meals but rather a part of the tradition, hospitality, and comfort. You want a simple snack, a nutritious daily meal, or a grand sergeant meal, South Indian is always a great meal to have.

