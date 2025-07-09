Best Wall Stickers to Grab During Amazon Prime Day Sale 12th to 14th July

Wall stickers offer a quick and creative way to transform any room without the mess of paint or wallpaper. With endless designs — from floral patterns to inspiring quotes — they help personalize your space easily. During Amazon’s Prime Day Sale from 12th to 14th July, you can explore a variety of stylish and affordable wall stickers to brighten up your home. It’s a great time to add character to your walls and refresh your interiors beautifully.

Image Source: Amazon.com



Order Now

Tagma Group’s peacock wall sticker adds a lively splash of color and culture to your living space. Choose this if you want to brighten up a plain wall with a touch of vibrant Indian art.

Key features:

Beautiful peacock design combined with lanterns creates an intricate, eye-catching focal point

Multicolored palette suits both neutral and colorful interiors for balanced visual appeal

Peels and sticks easily to any smooth surface without leaving residue or damaging paint

Ideal for living rooms, entryways, or corridors that need visual uplift

May require extra smoothing to avoid bubbles on slightly textured walls

Image Source: Amazon.com



Order Now

This pink botanical sticker by Decal O Decal brings a soft, calming presence with its delicate branches and nesting birds. It’s perfect if you're decorating a nursery, bedroom, or serene corner of your home.

Key features:

Gentle tree motif with birds and nest evokes a sense of nature and peacefulness

Self-adhesive backing allows quick application without tools or professional help

Large size covers a good area and creates a mural-like effect on plain walls

Made of waterproof vinyl material for easy cleaning and long-term durability

Color may appear lighter than expected depending on wall paint shade

Image Source: Amazon.com



Order Now

Heaven Decors blends floral details with vintage charm in this branch and birdcage wall decal. Opt for this piece if you want subtle elegance paired with easy DIY transformation.

Key features:

Charming mix of flowers, branches, and birdcages adds delicate movement to any blank space

Multicolor scheme complements a wide variety of modern and traditional home decors

Vinyl material is easy to reposition during setup, especially on large open walls

Great for hallways, bedrooms, or study spaces that could use quiet decorative charm

Fine twig designs may need slow peeling to prevent tearing during application

Image Source: Amazon.com



Order Now

Inkfence’s half mandala sticker brings a bold artistic energy with its symmetrical design and self-adhesive ease. This is ideal if you’re looking to create a central accent without investing in wall paint or framed art.

Key features:

Mandala design works well above headboards, sofas, or as an artistic floor border

110 cm width creates strong impact without overwhelming smaller rooms

High-quality adhesive sticks firmly and holds well even in humid conditions

Looks beautiful on light-colored walls and blends into both boho and minimal decor styles

Not as visually vibrant on darker wall paints unless lit well from the front

Using wall stickers is a fun, affordable way to decorate your space and express your style. They’re easy to apply and remove without damaging walls, making them perfect for renters or anyone who loves frequent makeovers. During Amazon’s Prime Day Sale from 12th to 14th July, you can discover a range of designs at amazing prices. Find the perfect wall stickers to turn your rooms into cozy, inviting spaces that reflect your personality.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.