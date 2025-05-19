Build a Stylish Brunch Outfit Under ₹1500

Looking great on a budget is now easier than ever. Flipkart offers a variety of chic and comfortable brunch outfits, all priced under ₹1500. Whether you're heading to college, a casual meeting, or just out with friends, these options blend affordability with fashion. Choose from trendy co-ords, flowy kurtas, or statement tops that help you look your best without overspending. Explore Flipkart for effortless everyday fashion.

This fit-and-flare midi dress from fantasy fab is perfect for festive occasions, date nights, or elegant daytime events. The rich maroon color enhances its graceful silhouette, and the comfortable rayon fabric ensures ease of movement while keeping you cool. Designed to fall at calf length, it strikes a balance between modesty and style, making it easy to dress up with accessories or dress down with casual footwear.

Key features:

Soft rayon material allows for breathable and lightweight comfort throughout the day

Fit-and-flare cut highlights the waist and flares gently for a flattering shape

Sleeveless design adds a breezy touch, ideal for warm weather or layering with shrugs

Calf-length hemline suits both formal and casual settings with ease

Fabric may require light ironing to maintain the neat, flared look after washing

These beige heels by MOSAC offer a minimal yet refined design ideal for pairing with both Indian and western wear. The open-toe styling and simple ankle strap give it a clean look, while the cushioned sole and supportive heel provide reasonable comfort for short to medium durations. They work well with dresses, kurtas, or trousers, and the versatile shade complements a wide variety of colors and prints.

Key features:

Neutral beige tone provides endless pairing possibilities with diverse outfits

Open-toe format enhances airflow and is comfortable in warmer climates

Mid-height heel gives a balanced boost in height without straining the feet

Buckle closure ensures a secure and adjustable fit for varied foot shapes

Slightly thin sole padding may not support prolonged wear on hard surfaces

The Reshu sling bag is designed for women who like to stay organized without compromising on style. With eight spacious compartments, this bag makes it easy to carry daily essentials like your wallet, phone, keys, makeup, and even small notebooks. The beige color blends well with almost any outfit, while the durable construction and strong zipper closures ensure long-lasting usage.

Key features:

Multiple compartments offer excellent space management for everyday needs

Adjustable shoulder strap makes it easy to carry crossbody or on one shoulder

Lightweight yet sturdy material holds weight without sagging or discomfort

Neutral tone adds versatility, ideal for office, college, or errands

Fully loaded bag may appear bulky or slightly boxy in shape

This delicate bracelet from Ennygacessories adds just the right amount of sparkle to your wrist. Crafted with transparent glass beads and a sleek finish, it exudes a subtle elegance perfect for both daily wear and special occasions. It layers beautifully with watches or other bangles and sits lightly on the wrist, making it easy to wear all day.

Key features:

Transparent glass beads provide a unique and minimalistic shimmer

Lightweight and skin-friendly for comfortable, irritation-free wear

Elastic string allows easy slipping on and off without clasps

Matches well with both traditional and contemporary outfits

Fragile design requires careful handling to avoid chipping or breakage

Dressing well doesn't have to drain your wallet. With Flipkart’s curated selection of brunch outfits under ₹1500, you can refresh your wardrobe affordably. These stylish choices are perfect for various occasions and allow you to maintain a polished, on-trend look. Whether your vibe is relaxed or dressy, Flipkart ensures you find clothing that balances style, comfort, and cost. Keep your fashion game strong and budget-friendly.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.