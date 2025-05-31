Buy Doormats at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Welcome guests in style with doormats from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, running from 31st May to 12th June. These small but essential home items help keep dirt out and enhance your entrance décor. Choose from quirky quotes, minimal designs, or traditional coir textures to match your vibe. Whether for your main door, kitchen, or bathroom, Myntra has plenty of practical and aesthetic options. Don’t miss the chance to tidy up with flair—at fabulous prices.

The ROSEATE doormat offers a refreshing look with its vibrant green print and soft microfiber texture. Perfect for entryways, this mat adds charm while effectively trapping dirt and moisture. Its lightweight, durable build ensures easy cleaning and day-to-day convenience.

Key features:

Made from soft microfiber for gentle yet effective dirt trapping

Eye-catching green print adds a lively entryway aesthetic

Lightweight and machine-washable for easy maintenance

Absorbs moisture well, ideal for monsoon and rainy seasons

May require frequent washing in high-traffic areas

Status brings functionality and elegance together with its IRIS brown checked doormat. Crafted in a rectangular shape with a secure anti-slip backing, this mat ensures both stability and decor appeal, especially in minimalist or rustic-themed homes.

Key features:

Checked brown pattern complements classic and neutral décor

Anti-slip backing provides firm grip on tile or wood surfaces

Rectangular size ideal for main entrances or indoor thresholds

Durable material retains shape after repeated use

May not be as plush as microfiber options

Gallery99 presents a vibrant navy blue and brown doormat in a modern abstract pattern. Crafted from sturdy materials, it combines style with practicality. Designed for frequent foot traffic, this doormat fits beautifully in hallways and contemporary interiors.

Key features:

Bold abstract print offers modern visual interest

Constructed from tough materials for everyday durability

Excellent for indoor spaces with medium to high footfall

Easy to vacuum or shake clean for daily upkeep

Print may fade slightly over time with sun exposure

FABINALIV’s brown and yellow anti-skid doormat offers a cheerful welcome with its warm color tones and secure footing. Designed with utility in mind, this mat fits well in kitchens, balconies, or porches where grip and absorption are key.

Key features:

Anti-skid base prevents sliding on smooth flooring

Bright brown and yellow tones elevate small spaces

Medium-thick build balances softness with durability

Multipurpose for indoor and semi-outdoor use

Colors may not suit all minimalist interiors

Doormats combine utility with design, and Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June) brings you a variety of them to fit every corner of your home. From absorbent materials to slip-resistant backs, these mats keep your home clean and chic. Functional yet stylish, they set the tone before anyone even steps in. Refresh your space with these simple additions that make a big impact. Shop now for doormats that are as durable as they are decorative.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.