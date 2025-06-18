Buy Juicers under ₹600 at Flipkart June Epic Sale (12–18 June 2025)
Enjoy fresh juice every day with juicers under ₹600 during Flipkart’s June Epic Sale (12–18 June 2025).
Add freshness to your mornings with efficient juicers available under ₹600, exclusively during the Flipkart June Epic Sale from 12 to 18 June 2025. These compact juicers are great for quick and healthy juice preparation, making them a smart addition to any kitchen. Affordable and easy to use, they’re perfect for students, bachelors, and families on a budget.
MANTAVYA Hand Juicer Grinder
A handy manual juicer with a 200W motor, perfect for daily use and freshly squeezed juices at home. It comes with a single jar and is well-suited for oranges and other citrus fruits, ideal for quick morning routines or a refreshing glass during the day.
Key features:
- 200W manual juicer designed specifically for oranges and citrus fruits
- Comes with one jar suitable for individual servings and small batches
- Compact and easy to clean, making daily use convenient and hygienic
- Non-electric operation ensures energy efficiency and manual control
- Not ideal for juicing hard or fibrous vegetables and may require extra effort
HALAR Juicer with Vacuum Locking System
Designed for efficient juicing of fruits and vegetables, this juicer features a plastic body and a stainless steel handle for durability. Its vacuum base locks firmly onto surfaces, ensuring a stable and spill-free juicing experience even during firm pressing.
Key features:
- 200W manual juicer ideal for both fruits and vegetables of medium hardness
- Vacuum locking system provides enhanced grip and no-slip performance
- Durable steel handle ensures better pressure and longer product life
- Bright multicolor design adds vibrancy and visibility to kitchen counters
- May require effort when used for dense or fibrous produce
VIVAAN NA Hand Juicer
This multicolor manual hand juicer offers simple functionality for small households and casual users. With a sturdy build and one jar, it’s best suited for occasional juicing and quick preparations of refreshing beverages with minimal setup or cleaning time.
Key features:
- 200W hand juicer with reliable and simple manual operation
- One-jar capacity suitable for personal servings and light use
- Portable and lightweight design for easy handling and compact storage
- Colorful build enhances visibility, easy to identify among kitchen tools
- Not intended for continuous or high-volume juicing sessions
HAPPY CART Manual Hand Juice Juicer
A budget-friendly juicer designed for simplicity and convenience, this hand juicer allows manual extraction of juice with minimal assembly. Great for single-serve juice preparation, travel, or quick citrus refreshers without relying on electricity.
Key features:
- 200W manual hand juicer with one jar and small serving glass
- Straightforward design ideal for quick, easy servings and travel use
- Multicolor finish adds a playful touch and suits various kitchen styles
- No electricity required, ideal for power outages or outdoor settings
- May be too basic for users needing frequent or varied juicing options
If you're looking to enjoy fresh, homemade juice without a hefty price tag, Flipkart’s June Epic Sale from 12 to 18 June 2025 is your chance. These juicers under ₹600 offer simplicity, convenience, and health benefits in one compact package. Explore the range and start your mornings the healthy way. Don’t miss out on this budget-friendly kitchen upgrade.
