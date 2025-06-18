Buy Juicers under ₹600 at Flipkart June Epic Sale (12–18 June 2025)

Add freshness to your mornings with efficient juicers available under ₹600, exclusively during the Flipkart June Epic Sale from 12 to 18 June 2025. These compact juicers are great for quick and healthy juice preparation, making them a smart addition to any kitchen. Affordable and easy to use, they’re perfect for students, bachelors, and families on a budget.

A handy manual juicer with a 200W motor, perfect for daily use and freshly squeezed juices at home. It comes with a single jar and is well-suited for oranges and other citrus fruits, ideal for quick morning routines or a refreshing glass during the day.

Key features:

200W manual juicer designed specifically for oranges and citrus fruits

Comes with one jar suitable for individual servings and small batches

Compact and easy to clean, making daily use convenient and hygienic

Non-electric operation ensures energy efficiency and manual control

Not ideal for juicing hard or fibrous vegetables and may require extra effort

Designed for efficient juicing of fruits and vegetables, this juicer features a plastic body and a stainless steel handle for durability. Its vacuum base locks firmly onto surfaces, ensuring a stable and spill-free juicing experience even during firm pressing.

Key features:

200W manual juicer ideal for both fruits and vegetables of medium hardness

Vacuum locking system provides enhanced grip and no-slip performance

Durable steel handle ensures better pressure and longer product life

Bright multicolor design adds vibrancy and visibility to kitchen counters

May require effort when used for dense or fibrous produce

This multicolor manual hand juicer offers simple functionality for small households and casual users. With a sturdy build and one jar, it’s best suited for occasional juicing and quick preparations of refreshing beverages with minimal setup or cleaning time.

Key features:

200W hand juicer with reliable and simple manual operation

One-jar capacity suitable for personal servings and light use

Portable and lightweight design for easy handling and compact storage

Colorful build enhances visibility, easy to identify among kitchen tools

Not intended for continuous or high-volume juicing sessions

A budget-friendly juicer designed for simplicity and convenience, this hand juicer allows manual extraction of juice with minimal assembly. Great for single-serve juice preparation, travel, or quick citrus refreshers without relying on electricity.

Key features:

200W manual hand juicer with one jar and small serving glass

Straightforward design ideal for quick, easy servings and travel use

Multicolor finish adds a playful touch and suits various kitchen styles

No electricity required, ideal for power outages or outdoor settings

May be too basic for users needing frequent or varied juicing options

If you're looking to enjoy fresh, homemade juice without a hefty price tag, Flipkart’s June Epic Sale from 12 to 18 June 2025 is your chance. These juicers under ₹600 offer simplicity, convenience, and health benefits in one compact package. Explore the range and start your mornings the healthy way. Don’t miss out on this budget-friendly kitchen upgrade.

