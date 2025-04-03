Buy these Best Non-Stick Appam Patra Pans for Delicious Cooking

If you're passionate about cooking crispy and soft appams, an Appam Patra pan is a must-have in your kitchen essentials. These non-stick cooking sets provide even cooking, reduced oil consumption, and make your favorite South Indian recipes with ease. Flipkart has a range of premium-quality Appam Patra pans with lids to provide you with a hassle-free and convenient cooking process. In this article, we’ll explore four of the best non-stick Appam Patra pans available on Flipkart, highlighting their features, benefits, and one minor con for each.

1. The Unique Collection 12 Appam Patra with Glass Lid (1.2 L, 22 cm)

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Special Appam Patra is suitable for people who like to prepare several appams simultaneously. The pan features 12 cooking cavities with a non-stick surface design that combines excellent heat distribution and reduced need for additional cooking oil.

Key Features:

12 cavities for preparation of several appams

Good quality non-stick coating for easy release

1.2 L capacity, suitable for small and medium families

Glass lid for observation of cooking without lifting

Even heat distribution for achieving perfect appams

The handle will be warm to the touch when used for a long time.

2. Swarambh Nice Appam Patra with Lid (0.5 L, 23.5 cm)

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Swarambh Nice Appam Patra is ideal for those who need a lightweight and compact pan. Beginners will find this pan effortless to both cook and clean because it features a premium non-stick coating.

Key Features:

Non-stick coating to reduce oil consumption

0.5 L capacity, ideal for small servings

Lightweight and easy to hold

Long-lasting lid to keep food warm and cook evenly

Ease-grip for improved control

Low capacity is not ideal for large families.

3. iVBOX Eco-Plus Non-Stick Appam Maker (1 L, 23 cm)

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

A perfect blend of size and functionality is the iVBOX Eco-Plus Appam Maker. Its non-stick finish and 1 L capacity make this pan ideal for trouble-free cooking time and again.

Key Features:

12 cavities to cook multiple appams simultaneously

Robust aluminium build with non-stick coating

1 L capacity, ideal for small and medium-sized families

Comes with a lid for moisture and heat retention

Less maintenance and cleaning required

The handle of the lid can be made more ergonomic to pick up better.

4. DTM Super Appam Patra with Lid and Handle (1 L, 22 cm)

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

DTM Super Appam Patra is a well-balanced choice for an individual looking for a reliable and sturdy pan. It has a sturdy handle for convenient handling and a long-lasting non-stick coating for convenient cooking.

Top Features:

1 L capacity for daily cooking

12 cavities for bulk cooking

Long-lasting non-stick coating for convenient food release

Sturdy handle for a firm grip

Heat-retaining lid for quick cooking

The non-stick coating needs careful maintenance to ensure durability.

A well-designed Appam Patra pan ensures easy and pleasant cooking, and with minimal effort, you can prepare tasty Appams, paddles, or paniyarams. Flipkart has an assortment of non-stick Appam Patra pans that can simplify your cooking. Whether you opt for the big pan capacity of The Unique Collection, the small Swarambh Nice Appam Patra, the multi-functional iVBOX Eco-Plus, or the durable DTM Super Appam Patra, there is something that will suit your kitchen requirements to a T. Buy these best-selling Appam Patra pans on Flipkart now and take your cooking experience to the next level.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.